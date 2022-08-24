TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Performs Classic Intro To HEART's "Crazy On You" On Tiny Guitar; Video

Guitarist Alex Skolnick has released the video below, along with the following message:

"In case anyone missed this on IG/TikTok etc. Folks seem to be digging the tiny guitar from Porto, so here’s one of my fav intros, played on a hotel room balcony in #dinkelsbühl, peaceful view, #meiserdesignhotel.

"I was always curious how this @heartofficial track begins yet somehow never really dove in other than the main lick, but looking at the fills, there are some very cool slides and other subtleties. Not a perfect take but but comforted by the fact that the original was on steel string, which “pops” a bit different.

"Also, the great @nancywilson changes it up often, much like EVH often did with his unaccompanied parts - no need to be locked into the studio version. Still, that original track is so special. The trickiest part is the timing… she really swings!

"Oh, got tempted to go into 'Roundabout' - another favorite acoustic intro - at the end, then realized I need to brush up on it... to be continued!"