TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Talks With MOON ZAPPA On Moods & Modes Video Podcast

Alex Skolnick has released Episode 53 of his Moods & Modes podcast, along with the following message:

"Hi folks, Since launching in 2020, my podcast, Moods & Modes, has been primarily audio only, with a few exceptions. In 2025 we are trying out being a video podcast as well...

"Here's video of my chat with the one and only Moon Zappa. “Earth To Moon” was one of my favorite reads while touring this year. Of course, I’ve been a long time appreciator of the late great Frank Zappa, and was growing up during a time when @iammoonunitzappa became a pop culture phenomenon herself.

"Although our upbringings were nothing alike, we both had fathers that were considered brilliant (mine was a highly decorated PhD, a towering figure in academic sociology). That brilliance comes with challenges, all the more so if your family is a household name like “Zappa.”

"Fun fact: My parents co-wrote a college textbook in the early ‘70s, about the changing statistics of the American family - a time when image copyrights and use of likenesses weren’t tightly controlled (unlike today)... so there on the cover are photographs of then-modern families randomly chosen by the publisher, including, yes, the Zappas. It was fun to surprise Moon with this, and chat about her own book and relatable experiences."

Descrpiption: Alex welcomes Moon Zappa to discuss her book, Earth To Moon, which explores the complexities of growing up in families characterized by narcissism and fame. Alex and Moon reflect on the legacies of their fathers, the impact of parental influence on artistic expression, and the notion that genius does not always translate into practical life skills. Moon shares her experience of finding refuge in artistic expression during her upbringing, recounts her journey of self-discovery, and tells Alex about her latest creative projects.

Moon Unit Zappa is the daughter of legendary musician Frank Zappa and his second wife, Gail. At the age of fourteen, Moon appeared in Frank Zappa’s career defining music video, “Valley Girl,” which later helped jump-start her own career. Since then, Moon has worked as an actress, writer, comedian, artist, businesswoman, and podcaster.

