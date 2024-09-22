TESTAMENT - Meet The Band As They Launch Their Signature Beer, Apocalyptic City
September 22, 2024, 32 minutes ago
We know you love Testament, but do you love beer, too?
Come out to meet Testament at Modist Brewing Company on Wednesday, September 25th from 7 PM - 9 PM in the new event space as the Bay Area thrash masters launch their new signature beer, Apocalyptic City.
Apocalyptic City is a West Coast IPA with 6% ABV.
Modest Brewing Company is located at 505 N 3rd St. in Minneapolis, MN. Snag a quick photo with Testament, get some memorabilia signed, and hangout!
Tickets are $20 in advance, or $30 at the door. Upgrade and add a 4-pack of Apocalyptic City to your ticket for just $10. Limited tickets available – grab yours now!
Apocalyptic City will also be available in cans that night in Modist’s taproom, and 4 packs available for retail at $13.
Concert Special: If you’re going to the Testament show at The Myth on September 26th, the beer will be available at the venue ONLY for that night!
Testament is currently in the midst of a co-headlining North American tour with Kreator, and special guests Possessed. Testament is performing an old-school set celebrating the re-release of The Legacy and The New Order. Remaining dates are as listed:
September
22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre
24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre
26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
27 - Chicago, IL - Radius
28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
October
1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History
4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus
5 - New Haven, CT - College Street
6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre
11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino
12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center
24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield