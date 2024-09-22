TESTAMENT - Meet The Band As They Launch Their Signature Beer, Apocalyptic City

We know you love Testament, but do you love beer, too?

Come out to meet Testament at Modist Brewing Company on Wednesday, September 25th from 7 PM - 9 PM in the new event space as the Bay Area thrash masters launch their new signature beer, Apocalyptic City.

Apocalyptic City is a West Coast IPA with 6% ABV.

Modest Brewing Company is located at 505 N 3rd St. in Minneapolis, MN. Snag a quick photo with Testament, get some memorabilia signed, and hangout!

Tickets are $20 in advance, or $30 at the door. Upgrade and add a 4-pack of Apocalyptic City to your ticket for just $10. Limited tickets available – grab yours now!

Apocalyptic City will also be available in cans that night in Modist’s taproom, and 4 packs available for retail at $13.

Concert Special: If you’re going to the Testament show at The Myth on September 26th, the beer will be available at the venue ONLY for that night!

Testament is currently in the midst of a co-headlining North American tour with Kreator, and special guests Possessed. Testament is performing an old-school set celebrating the re-release of The Legacy and The New Order. Remaining dates are as listed:

September

22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre

24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

27 - Chicago, IL - Radius

28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

5 - New Haven, CT - College Street

6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield