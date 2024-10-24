TESTAMENT Unveils Bag Of "Brazen" Coffee Packaging And Introduces Metal To The Brazen Age

From the same #metalcoffee bean-smiths who partnered with metal legends like Cannibal Corpse and Max & Iggor Cavalera to raise caffeinated chaos from the graves of the uncaffeinated undead, Concept Cafes’ collab with metal titans Testament takes you beyond the coffee world of mortals and into the caffeine abyss. Inspired by the legacy catalog of the band, their titanic existential aesthetic, and (most importantly) loyal global diehard fanbase, ‘Brazen’ is any metalhead’s caffeine dream. The packaging alone looks & feels like a heavyweight contender that could go cloven hoof-to-hoof with any iconic LP out there, and what’s inside is nothing short of pure thrashing liquid vinyl at 220 BPM!

Artwork designed by Marina Tsareva/ Head Artist & Design @ Concept Cafes

Concept Cafes says, "For us… the creative process is probably similar to most bands (and probably takes just as long sometimes, LOL). ‘Brazen’ was a real challenge for everyone, merely because Testament’s creative core is like trying to capture the nucleus of an atom splitting. If you look close enough, you’ll actually see a trilogy going on; kinda like condensing a box set into an EP if you will, and trying not to let it burst at the seams. Yeah, there was a little cinematic influence here with this one LOL. Hey, the BEST compliment we can all get is when a fans asks, ‘Is this the new album coming out…?’"

'Brazen' debuted on the Klash Of The Titans Tour where it is being exclusively sold in a limited edition collectible art tin.

Testament and Concept Cafes celebrated the release of 'Brazen' on October 9 with the band's first ever 'Brazen' Coffee popup at the 8th Wonder of the World, the infamous heavy metal headquarters, Duff's of Brooklyn, as the band enjoyed a rare night off from their Klash Of The Titans Tour. The meet and greet at the world-famous metalhead destination Duff’s in Brooklyn, NY was packed wall-to-wall and the guys shared both 'Brazen' coffee and their new signature Apocalyptic City West Coast IPA beer collab with Modist City Brewing in an intimate meet and greet session. Fans turned out in droves and the band really enjoyed meeting the fans and sipping some freshly brewed 'Brazen' beans

Fans were lined up down the block when Testament and Concept Cafes joined up with Park Ave CDs in Orlando, Florida for the second 'Brazen' Coffee pop up on October 14 with a meet and greet/signing event where fans were able to buy the collectible, limited edition 'Brazen' coffee tin and get them autographed and enjoyed a killer Q&A panel, and bought plenty of the vinyl reissues of the remastered The Legacy and The New Order plus more Testament classics. Testament followed up by an epic show the following night at Hard Rock Live at Universal Studios Orlando.

If you missed the two epic Testament meet & greet in-stores on this tour where they guys did everything from share a few sips, Q&A panel, vinyl signings, and more 'Brazen' tin signings than a crippled wrist could wish for; don’t worry, it’s a fan experience the guys hopefully look forward to the opportunity to bring back on future tours.

Testament shares "These custom signature collectible (12oz) tins will ONLY be available on tour as we raise Cain and reign supreme in the coffee game with ‘Brazen’."

Testament’s official ‘Brazen’ Coffee in a collectible tin was roasted especially fresh right before the kick-off of the Klash Of The Titans North American Tour to maximize the most ‘Brazen’ coffee experience ever!

In the summer of 2023, Testament, announced they entered a new partnership with Nuclear Blast which secured the first six albums of their catalog in the United States.

Starting in late 2023 the band saw the re-release of the first two albums. Now the time has come for the reissue of the third album in the genre defining catalog, the band’s seminal 1989 album, Practice What You Preach.

The original master of the album will now be available as a CD, an orange bone swirl LP, a limited edition orange cassette (700 worldwide), and a limited edition long box (CD, sticker, and button, limited to 500).

Amidst the current climate of politics around the world, Testament offers fans a fitting anthem via a lyric video for the track "Time Is Coming". Watch the clip below, and pre-order the reissue of Practice What You Preach on the format of your choice, here.

Tracklisting:

"Practice What You Preach"

"Perilous Nation"

"Envy Life"

"Time Is Coming"

"Blessed In Contempt"

"Greenhouse Effect"

"Sins Of Omission"

"The Ballad"

"Nightmare (Coming Back To You)"

"Confusion Fusion"

"Time Is Coming" lyric video:

Next month, Testament will head overseas as special guests for a monstrous union between German thrash titans, Kreator, and US metal monsters, Anthrax. This unmissable lineup will kick off their 18-date trek in Manchester on November 21 and will conclude in Den Bosch on December 15.

Tickets are on sale and are expected to sell quickly for this highly anticipated tour, between three of the genre’s most legendary bands. Purchase the tickets and see all tour dates at Testamentlegions.com.

(Top photo by Jim Arbogast)