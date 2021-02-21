TETHRA Share "Dying Signal" Lyric Video

Italian doom deathsters Tethra has released a new lyric video for the track "Dying Signal", taken from their latest album Empire Of The Void, released via Black Lion Records. The concept around this work focuses on the duality between what is hidden inside the depths of the human soul and the vastness of sidereal space, both empires of the void.

"'Dying Signal'’s lyrics are a metaphor for the progressive deterioration of human relationships in modern society," explains Tethra vocalist Clode. "The models imposed by TV, social media and consumerism brought to excess is taking away the ability to stop and reflect, because nowadays we are all so interconnected that each of us expects almost immediate feedback from the other, and for this, it’s not always easy to be able to argue properly about a personal opinion. Sometimes it is easier to shout your own reasons without listening to the others. This is one of the heavier and 'in-the-face' songs of the new album Empire Of The Void, but it manages to keep our melodic and dark side intact."

Tracklisting:

"Cosmosgenesis"

"Cold Blue Nebula"

"Gravity Pt. I Ascension"

"Gravity Pt. II Aeons Adrift"

"Gravity Pt. III Ultimo Baluardo"

"Empire Of The Void"

"Space Oddity" (David Bowie cover - CD only)

"A Light Year Breath" feat. Gogo Melone

"Dying Signal"

"Ison"

"Cold Blue Nebula":