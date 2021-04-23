TETRARCH Guitarist DIAMOND ROWE - "Bands That Had Clear Cut Guitar Heroes Among Their Ranks Were Always My Favourites; People Like ZAKK WYLDE Or ALEXI LAIHO"

Breakout metal stars, Tetrarch, have continued to deliver on their promise of taking over the metal scene in 2021 with the release of three successful new singles, "I'm Not Right", "You Never Listen", and "Negative Noise". Their new album, Unstable, will be out April 30 via Napalm Records.

MusicRadar caught up with lead guitarist Diamond Rowe to discuss the album and her development as a guitar player. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Rowe: "I took lessons for about a year or two when I started playing, but really my passion for guitar came from learning my favourite songs. I was never a huge theory person, nor did I learn much about scales or anything like that. For me, it was all about the joy of learning how to play my favourite songs by my favourite bands. Pantera, Guns N' Roses, Megadeth, Lamb of God... bands with great lead players. Learning to play their songs helped me develop my playing style more than you would think."

"Bands that had clear cut guitar heroes among their ranks were always my favourites, you know? People like Zakk Wylde or Alexi Laiho from Children of Bodom. That helped me a lot because it kept me excited about the guitar and about the instrument. I was always excited to learn a solo or a riff by one of my favourite bands and have it sound like them. When you are 11 years old, that's a crazy feeling. That's kind of what did it for me early on. My first favourite band in the rock genre was Nirvana, but that kind of segued me into System Of A Down and then everything else from there. But it was definitely metal from the beginning that captivated me and made me want to learn the guitar."

Produced by the band and Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon, Khemmis), Unstable follows the band’s breakout debut Freak (2017). The new album shines not only as a natural step forward for Tetrarch, but a giant leap ahead - an even more focused effort combining bright flourishes, grooving low-end and soaring choruses. Unstable wastes no time igniting with the unforgettable, punching first single “I’m Not Right”. Boosted by frontman Josh Fore’s raw emotion and dynamic vocal style, the track pays homage to the genre’s greats while lifted by the eerie leads of trailblazing lead guitarist Diamond Rowe. Radio-ready, lyrically-relevant tracks like anti-bullying anthem for the ages “Sick Of You” and empowering “You Never Listen” showcase Tetrarch’s hefty progressions and unforgettable choruses. Unstable’s heaviest offerings prove the band’s dynamic assault of varying heavy styles, most notedly on assertive breakneck burner “Negative Noise” - a track that will turn the heads of metal’s greatest riffers with Rowe’s mighty axe attack - and on the melodically chilling “Take A Look Inside”, highlighting the powerful rhythm section of bassist Ryan Lerner and drummer Ruben Limas. The album explores a brooding, introspective side of the band on the standout, melodic “Addicted” and closer track “Trust Me”, which trickles-in supernatural atmosphere. Delivering heavy hit after hit, Unstable is 10 tracks of pure potency and undeniable talent.

Diamond Rowe says about the album: “The album has an overall theme of self-reflection and really looking at the relationships or parts of yourself/your life that you don’t like and getting out of those situations. It’s an angsty record. Musically, we were not timid in showing that we refuse to be boxed in as artists, and I think we really came out swinging with showing the world the type of band that we want to be. Freak did great for us and showed us that the music we were making was something that people wanted to hear, and that gave us the confidence to write and record this beast of an album.”

Unstable tracklisting:

"I’m Not Right"

"Negative Noise"

"Unstable"

"You Never Listen"

"Sick Of You"

"Take A Look Inside"

"Stitch Me Up"

"Addicted"

"Pushed Down"

"Trust Me"

“You Never Listen” video:

"I’m Not Right" video:

Tetrarch is:

Josh Fore - vocals/guitar

Diamond Rowe - lead guitar

Ryan Lerner - bass

Ruben Limas - drums