TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Shares First Batch Of 2025 Tour Dates

Texas Hippie Coalition has announced a slew of new tour dates, which will see the band rocking stages across America from February through June 2025. Confirmed venues are listed below.

Tickets and VIP Packages are available now at this location.

February

14 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

21 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail

22 - Baytown, TX - D's Irish Tavern

March

26 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note Harrison

28 - Cadillac, MI - The Venue Event Center

29 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

April

1 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

2 - Sioux City, IA - The Marquee

3 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Kansas City

5 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

6 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theatre

19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

May

2 - Pittsburg, KS - Kansas Crossing Casino

3 - Springfield, MO - Southbound Bar & Grill

16 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive Fort Smith

17 - Shreveport, LA - Bayou Thunder Saloon

18 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall Live Music & Party Hall

22 - Huntsville, AL - Shagnastys

24 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Road House

25 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

29 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Stage

30 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

31 - Hickory, NC - Wayneo's Silver Bullet

June

1 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

5 - Albany, NY - Empire Live Albany

6 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance

7 - Campbell Hall, NY - Private Show

8 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room Buffalo

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

13 - Unity, WI - Monster Hall Festival Grounds

14 - Fountain, MN - Beaver Bottoms Saloon

15 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

Lone Star State rockers, Texas Hippie Coalition, have issued the hilariously entertaining animated video for their recently released track, "Bones Jones". The video was directed by musician Edsel Dope and co-directed by David Perada, and animated by Makinita Silva. The video tells the crazy story of the character Bones Jones, with the heavy riffs on the tracks setting the manic mood.

“In our hometown, there was a guy named ‘Bones’," says frontman Big Dad Ritch. "He was about six-foot-seven-inches tall like Lurch from The Addams Family. I’d get weed from him, but he sold everything you could think of. Just weed for me though,” he chuckles.

Texas Hippie Coalition released their new album, Gunsmoke, via MNRK Heavy on October 4, 2024. This time, Big Dad Ritch and his crew wholeheartedly embrace their country and Southern rock stylings as well as a lifelong passion for westerns.

With drinks poured, fists raised, and smiles wide, Texas Hippie Coalition (THC) always know how to have a good time. A collective of tried-and-true rabble-rousers and dyed-in-the-wool storytellers, the Texas quintet - Big Dad Ritch [vocals], Cord Pool [guitar], Nevada Romo [guitar], Rado Romo [bass], and Joey Mandigo [drums] - spike ass-whopping hard rock with a kick of country swagger and a whole lot of Texas grit and gusto.

Gathering tens of millions of streams, logging thousands of miles on the road, and energizing countless fans, they deliver ten anthems tailor-made to simmer and scorch on Gunsmoke. “In terms of the lyrics, the vibe, and where THC come from, we definitely went home on this album,” says Ritch. “It represents the wild west Texas-Oklahoma area. You’ve got a little red dirt country spilling over into the storytelling and metal. It’s a return to the dirt where we came from.”

Stream / buy Gunsmoke here.

Tracklisting:

"Deadman"

"Baptized In The Mud"

"Bones Jones"

"She's Like A Song"

"Droppin Bombs"

"Gunsmoke"

"Eat Crow"

"Million Man Army"

"Test Positive"

"I'm Gettin High"

"Gunsmoke" video: