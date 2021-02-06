THE 69 EYES - Official Video For "Miss Pastis" Released

Finnish goth rockers The 69 Eyes have released an official video for the song "Miss Pastis", taken from the band's Universal Monsters album. Check it out below.

Universal Monsters was released in 2016 via Nuclear Blast. The band followed up with West End in 2019.

Tracklisting:

“Dolce Vita”

“Jet Fighter Plane”

“Blackbird Pie”

“Lady Darkness”

“Stiv & Johnny”

“Never”

“Miss Pastis”

“Jerusalem”

“Shallow Graves”

“Rock ‘N’ Roll Junkie”

“Blue”