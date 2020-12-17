THE 69 EYES Release New Video Trailer For 30th Anniversary Worldwide Live Stream Revisited

This summer, the Goth n' Roll Vampires, The 69 Eyes, thrilled their fans with a stunning live stream celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Finnish legends - straight outta Helsinki. Due to the high demand, the show returns for one month on demand. Tickets for The 69 Eyes'' Worldwide Live Stream Revisited are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Singer Jyrki69 states: "It was just perfect to play our 30th anniversary show at Helsinki’s House Of Culture (Kulttuuritalo). It’s a legendary venue where I saw The Ramones back in the day. All the classic rock bands have played there over the years from Jimi Hendrix to Led Zeppelin to Metallica! Now through this live stream event, we can again invite all our fans all over the world to celebrate our 30 years of rock’n’roll on that legendary stage."

The stream will be available on demand from December 18th, 2020 until January 18th, 2021. Watch A new video trailer below:

To get yourself a little bit more into the right mood for another kind of Christmas this year, also check out The 69 Eyes' holiday anthem "Christmas In New York City" below