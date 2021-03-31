THE ABSENCE Release "Choirs Of Sickness" Music Video; Coffinized Album To Arrive In June

Florida-based melodic death metal quartet, The Absence, have unveiled a music video for their new song, “Choirs Of Sickness”. The clip can be viewed below, and the song itself is available now for streaming and download at all digital music outlets.

“Choirs Of Sickness” is the first single from The Absence’s upcoming album, Coffinized, which will be released June 25 by M-Theory Audio. CD and limited-edition vinyl variants can be pre-ordered here.

Says vocalist Jamie Stewart, “Haven’t we all been Coffinized since last year? Cooped-up, masked, distanced, trapped within a formless bubble, longing for a collective exhale. We lost loved ones; we lost time, work, sanity... in a way, we lost ourselves. In regard to most bands' craft, we lost an integral portion of the thing that charges our collective batteries: SHOWS. We lost our abilities to release and to connect with all of our friends and family. We miss the spark; we miss the conversations; and most of all, we miss each and every one of you.

“This record is a void-bending combustion chamber of creativity,” he continues. “Every single song bears a torch of deprivation, darkness and triumph. In the end, we do actually win. One second, you feel creative and accomplished, validated and whole. The next, you seem empty and worthless, and feel the claustrophobia of being forced into an unwilling casket. ‘Coffinized’ collects in detail the hysterical scratches and screams found on the inside of this casket’s lid – the kind of gashes made by four beings who are very much alive and giving their all to be heard from a forced burial.”

Coffinized is The Absence's follow-up to their 2018 comeback record, A Gift For The Obsessed. That album was the band's first in eight years, as well as their first for new label home M-Theory Audio. The time period between that album's release and the COVID outbreak saw the band stay busy by taking their new songs to the road, touring alongside acts such as Deicide, Origin, Jungle Rot, Exmortus, and Hatchet. Band members also stayed busy with other outside endeavours, with drummer Jeramie Kling manning the kit for Venom Inc., bassist Mike Leon gigging with Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy, and guitarist Taylor Nordberg playing with Massacre. Those three band members took the experiences from those touring gigs and reconvened in the studio with Stewart who has also been busy with his other project, Hot Graves, to put together the 11 tracks of pummeling death metal that compose Coffinized.

Coffinized was produced and engineered by Kling and Nordberg and mixed by Kling. The album was mastered by Jonas Kjellgren (Immortal, Overkill, Scar Symmetry) at Sweden’s Black Lounge Studios.

Tracklisting:

"Coffinized"

"Future Terminal"

"Choirs Of Sickness"

"Radiant Devestation"

"Cathedral Dawn"

"Black Providence"

"Discordia"

"Treacherous"

"This Consuming Nocturne"

"Aperture Expands"

"Faith in Uncreation"

"Choirs Of Sickness" video:

.

The Absence is:

Jamie Stewart (vocals)

Jeramie Kling (drums)

Mike Leon (bass)

Taylor Nordberg (guitars)

(Photo - Deidra Kling)