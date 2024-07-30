THE ACACIA STRAIN Announce "Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho!" Two-Day Holiday Event Feat. SANGUISUGABOGG, GRIDIRON, UNDEATH, BALMORA, ON BROKEN WINGS, And More

Get the eggnog! Get the candy canes! There's a new and improved, incredibly metallic holiday tradition and it will be commandeering Albany, New York this December.

The Acacia Strain vocalist Vincent Bennett; guitarists Devin Shidaker and Mike Mulholland; bassist Griffin Landa; and drummer Matt Guglielmo - have announced the "Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho!" event, set for Empire Live on December 6 and 7 in Albany, New York. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 2 at 12 PM, ET here

Single-day, pre-sale tickets are $40, while two-day, pre-sale tickets are $70. Single-day tickets will be $50 day of show, so purchase early to incur the savings.

Additionally, attendees can get $10 off any item at The Acacia Strain merch table by donating a new or unopened toy valued at $10 or more on the day of each show.

The lineups for each day are below and The Acacia Strain headline each night for a double dose of festive fun.

"We have been working on this for a while, and are very happy to bring some holiday cheer to the 518," states Bennett. "It's Xmas in Albany! Hopefully we can make this a new tradition. See you there!"

December 6 lineup:

The Acacia Strain

Sanguisugabogg

Gridiron

Volcano

Missing Link

No Cure

Brick By Brick

Final Resting Place

Chained To The Bottom Of The Ocean

Pure Bliss

Carnwennan

Invoke Thy Wrath

December 7 lineup:

The Acacia Strain

Mindforce

Undeath

On Broken Wings

Vomit Forth

Balmora

Price

Cold Kiss

Spiritkiller

Bad Impressions