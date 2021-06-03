THE AGONIST Gearing Up To Release Signature Craft Beer And Exclusive Music

Canadian bashers The Agonist have checked in with the following update:

"Do you like metal and craft beer as much as we do? Well, we are stoked to release a one-of-a-kind signature beer- a 7% DDH IPA using three kinds of hops. We've partnered with Microbrasserie Le Fermentor and Vox&Hops Metal Podcast to deliver a real taste of the Montreal metal scene. We will release exclusive music and video content that we have created to accompany the beer release. Stay tuned for cool stuff."

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis has used her time during lockdown to record an assortment of covers and accompanying videos. A few examples of her work are available below.

"Panama" - Van Halen

"Hate Me!" - Children Of Bodom

"Ghostbusters"

Photo by Faya