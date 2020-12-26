THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS Covers BRING ME THE HORIZON's "Teardrops" (Video)

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis has recorded another cover, this time it's Bring Me The Horizon's "Teardrops" along with guitarist Quentin Cornet. Check it out below.

Vicky: "Merry Christmas! It's been a hell of a year and I think a lot of us are wishing for a much better 2021.

I don't have much else to say, aside from a big THANK YOU!

To my boys in The Agonist and all the amazing musicians I've had the pleasure of working with this year. To Cody & Quentin for being a solid rock in our covers, to the bands that wanted me to be a part of their album and to a few more out there who I've created music with which will be released next year... you know who you are!

To my students who trusted me with their voices, to my patrons for helping me create and inspire me to be better and to all my fans for their continuous support.

Last but most importantly, to my husband, family and friends (and doggos!) for being by my side in everything and filling my life with happiness.

Hope you all have a wonderful holiday and surround yourselves with love and kindness."

Check out Psarakis' and Cornet's previous cover of At The Gates' "Blinded By Fear".