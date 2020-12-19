THE AIRWAVES - Limited Pressing Of Bitchy One Featuring TONY MARTIN, ANDY LAROCQUE Available

A limited edition vinyl pressing - only 100 copies available - of Bitchy One, the new album from Swedish band The Airwaves, featuring special guest appearances by vocalist Tony Martin (Black Sabbath), guitarist Janne Schaffer (Abba), guitarist Andy Larocque (King Diamond), and guitarist John Culley (Cressida, Black Widow) among others, is available to pre-order now at this location.

"We are waiting with digital release and CD and for any vinyl reproduction, some covers will be replaced by more of our own written songs," states The Airwaves. "So here is your chance at a unique, limited first edition." The album is scheduled to be shipped on April 29, 2021.

Bitchy One artwork and tracklisting:

SIDE 1

"Metal Heart" (feat. Tony Martin from Black Sabbath)

"Part Time Punks"

"See Emily Play"

"Saturday Morning" (feat. Janne Schaffer)

"Guess My Riddle" (feat. Peter Lindahl from In The Labyrinth)

SIDE 2

"Hey You Ring Me Tonight" (feat. Andy LaRocque & Paolo "Apollo" Negri)

"Arnold Layne"

"I'm Happy" (feat. John Culley from Black Widow & Cressida and Pasi Koivu from Wolmari)

"Bob Dylan" Milky Blues (feat. Buddy Helm from Bethlehem Asylum & Dimitrov Latchezar)

"Swingpile" (feat. Inge Palm from Ljungby Jazz Uti Baljan Boys)

"Bitchy One" (feat. Cris Owen)

Videos for "Metal Heart" featuring Tony Martin (Black Sabbath), and "I'm Happy" featuring John Culley (Black Widow, Cressida) and Pasi Koivu (Wolmari) can be seen below.