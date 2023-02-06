THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT – The Turn Of A Friendly Card 3CD/Blu-Ray Limited Edition Box Set Available This Month

First released in November 1980, The Turn Of A Friendly Card was the fifth album by The Alan Parsons Project, the brainchild of composer, musician and manager Eric Woolfson and celebrated producer and engineer Alan Parsons.

Inspired by the period in which both Eric Woolfson and Alan Parsons had resided in Monte Carlo, this legendary album was recorded in Paris. The album sessions featured the contribution of musicians such as Ian Bairnson (guitars), David Paton (bass), Stuart Elliott (drums) with Eric Woolfson playing keyboards and providing lead vocals, along with Elmer Gantry, Chris Rainbow and Lenny Zakatek. The Turn Of A Friendly Card would become one of the biggest selling albums for The Alan Parsons Project, attaining gold status in many European countries and the US. The album featured such classic compositions as “Games People Play”, “Time”, “The Gold Bug” and “The Turn Of A Friendly” suite which dominated the album’s second side.

This new deluxe edition comprises 3CDs and a Blu-Ray disc (Region Free) with an additional 42 tracks drawn from Eric Woolfson’s song-writing diaries, studio session out-takes and a stunning new 5.1 surround sound mix by Alan Parsons and a high resolution remastered original stereo mix, along with the promotional videos of “Games People Play”, “The Gold Bug” and “The Turn Of A Friendly Card” plus a promotional television advertisement.

This stunning set also features a lavish illustrated book with a new essay with photos, memorabilia and features recollections from Alan Parsons and Sally Woolfson. It also includes a reproduction poster.

Due for release on February 24, you can pre-order the set here.

Tracklisting:

Disc One - The Turn Of A Friendly Card Remastered:

"May Be A Price To Pay"

"Games People Play"

"Time"

"I Don’t Wanna Go Home"

"The Gold Bug"

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Part One)"

"Snake Eyes"

"The Ace Of Swords"

"Nothing Left To Lose"

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Part Two)"

Bonus tracks:

"May Be A Price To Pay" (Intro Demo)

"Nothing Left To Lose" (Basic Backing Track)

"Nothing Left To Lose" (Chris Rainbow Overdub Vocal Compilation)

"Time" (Early Studio Attempt)

"Games People Play" (Rough Mix)

"The Gold Bug" (Demo)

Disc Two - Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diaries:

"May Be A Price To Pay"

"Games People Play"

"Time"

"I Don’t Wanna Go Home"

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card"

"Snake Eyes"

"Nothing Left To Lose"

"Tofc / Snake Eyes / I Don’t Wanna Go Home"

"La La La Lah"

"Next Year"

"Someone Else"

"Taking It All Away"

"To Those Of You Out There"

Disc Three - Recording Sessions Bonus Tracks:

"May Be A Price To Pay" (Early Version – Eric Guide Vocal And Unused Guitar Solo)

"Games People Play" (Early Version – Eric Guide Vocal)

"Time" (Orchestra And Chris Rainbow Backing Vocals)

"The Gold Bug" (Early Reference Version)

"The Gold Bug" (Chris Rainbow Backing Vocals)

"The Gold Bug" (Clavinet With No Delay)

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card – Part One" (Early Backing Track)

"Snake Eyes" (Early Version – Eric Guide Vocal)

"The Ace Of Swords" (Early Version With Synth Orchestration)

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card – Part Two" (Eric Guide Vocal And Extended Guitar Solo)

Single edits:

"Games People Play" (Single Edit)

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card" (Single Edit)

"Snake Eyes" (Single Edit)

Disc Four – Blu Ray (5.1 Surround Sound Mix (2019) And High-Resolution Original Stereo Mix By Alan Parsons):

"May Be A Price To Pay"

"Games People Play"

"Time"

"I Don’t Wanna Go Home"

"The Gold Bug"

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Part One)"

"Snake Eyes"

"The Ace Of Swords"

"Nothing Left To Lose"

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Part Two)"

Visual content:

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card" (Album Ad)

"Games People Play" (Promotional Video)

"The Gold Bug" (Promotional Video)

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card" (Promotional Video)