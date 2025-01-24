THE ALMIGHTY Announce UK Tour Dates; WOLFSBANE Confirmed As Support - "Blood, Fire & Five... In '25"

The original lineup of The Almighty - drummer Stumpy Monroe, bassist Floyd London, guitarist Andy “Tantrum” McCafferty together with frontman Ricky Warwick - were back in force for the first time in 32 years in December 2023. Now, Warwick has checked in with the following update:

"This one’s personal… I think it goes without saying how thrilled we are that The Almighty are playing a headline show at the legendary Ulster Hall, and we are also delighted to announce our longtime friends and rockers in arms Wolfsbane as very special guests on our November dates.

Not to be missed, these shows will be off-the-scale unfiltered rock n roll delivered to the max!

Belfast tickets go on sale Wednesday 29th Jan at 10am at thealmightyofficial.com. Tickets for Portsmouth, Nottingham and Glasgow are on sale now!"

Tour dates are as follows:

August

23 Aug – Newark, England - Stonedead Festival (SOLD OUT)

November

22 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Hall

28 - Portsmouth, England - Guildhall

29 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

30 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom