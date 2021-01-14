THE ALMIGHTY - Powertrippin’ 2CD Expanded Edition Due Next Month

On February 26, 2021, Cherry Red Records will reissue Powertrippin' by The Almighty as a double disc set. Powertrippin' was originally released in 1993 on Polydor Records.

"We were on tour in Germany opening for Iron Maiden when Powertrippin’ crashed into the UK National Chart at #5. The Maiden boys held a party for us that night in their hotel to celebrate. We suddenly felt very validated, looking back I think we were," says Ricky Warwick, frontman for The Almighty.

Although initially inspired by punk, when Scottish school friends Stump Monroe (drums), Floyd London (bass) and Ricky Warwick (guitar, vocals) joined forces with guitarist Tantrum in 1988, they chose a harder rocking, heavy metal sound. Snapped up by Polydor Records for the 1989 debut Blood, Fire & Love, their more punk infused aggressive approach was a welcome relief from the glam orientated sounds imported from across the Atlantic. This was followed by Soul Destruction in 1991, and then Powertrippin’ in 1993.

The Almighty demonstrated that British hard rock had plenty to offer at the beginning of the decade, and in 1991 The Almighty were special guests of Megadeth, a tour where Alice In Chains were the opening act. This tour highlighted which way the wind was blowing, away from hairspray bands in favour of something grungier from the Pacific Northwest of America. Powertrippin’ was also the first album to feature guitarist Pete Friesen, replacing original member, Tantrum.

As well as the singles "Addiction", "Over The Edge" and "Out Of Season", this expanded, deluxe reissue of Powertrippin’ includes the B-Sides "Blind", "Bodies" (originally by the Sex Pistols), "Insomnia", "In A Rut" (originally by The Ruts) and "Fuckin’ Up" (originally by Neil Young and Crazy Horse). Live versions of "Takin’ Hold", "Jesus Loves You…But I Don’t" and "Powertrippin’" illustrate what a powerful band The Almighty have always been on stage. The bonus disc also includes demo versions of "Free ‘N’ Easy" and the title track from Soul Destruction: which was never officially recorded or appeared on the final album. Plus there’s even time for an acoustic take of Neil Young’s "Rockin’ In The Free World"!

This release features a fully illustrated booklet, complete with detailed liner notes from Malcolm Dome based on interviews with the band.

Tracklisting:

Disc One: Original Album

"Addiction"

"Possession"

"Over The Edge"

"Jesus Loves You… But I Don’t"

"Sick & Wired"

"Powertrippin’"

"Takin’ Hold"

"Out Of Season"

"Life Blood"

"Instinct"

"Meathook"

"Eye To Eye"

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

"Takin’ Hold" (Live)

"Jesus Loves You… But I Don’t" (Live)

"Powertrippin’" (Live)

"Blind" (B-Side)

"Soul Destruction" (Demo)

"Addiction" (Radio Edit)

"Insomnia" (B-Side)

"Wild And Wonderful" (Demo Version)

"Fuckin’ Up" (B-Side)

"Out Of Season" (Demo Version)

"Bodies" (B-Side)

"Free ‘N’ Easy" (Demo Version)

"Rockin’ In The Free World" (Acoustic Version)

"Hell To Pay" (Acoustic Version)

"In A Rut" (B-Side)

"Out Of Season" (Radio Edit)

The release is available for pre-order at this location.