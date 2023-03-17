THE ANSWER Release Sundowners Album And "Oh Cherry" Lyric Video
March 17, 2023, 53 minutes ago
Northern Irish rockers, The Answer, finally release their seventh and long-awaited new studio album today via 7Hz Productions (UK & EU) and Golden Robot Records (ROW). Titled Sundowners, the record was produced and mixed by rising British rock producer Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, Bury Tomorrow) and will be supported by a run of album showcase performances on a 16-date UK and European date tour.
The album release is supported by the new single, "Oh Cherry", and a Tarantino-esque 60’s ‘mash-dancing’ lyric video, which can be viewed below. Get the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"Sundowners"
"Blood Brother"
"California Rust"
"Want You To Love Me"
"Oh Cherry"
"No Salvation"
"Cold Heart"
"All Together"
"Livin’ On The Line"
"Get Back On It"
"Always Alright"
Catch The Answer live at the following shows:
UK dates:
March
17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
19 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
20 - London, UK - 100 Club
21 - Leeds, UK - Key Club
23 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2
European dates:
March
25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
26 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee
28 - Essen, Germany - Turock
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
30 - Berlin, Germany - Franz Club
3 - Munich, Germany - Strom
April
1 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad-Sohm
2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza
4 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
5 - Savigny, France - L’Empreinte
6 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef