THE ANSWER Release Sundowners Album And "Oh Cherry" Lyric Video

Northern Irish rockers, The Answer, finally release their seventh and long-awaited new studio album today via 7Hz Productions (UK & EU) and Golden Robot Records (ROW). Titled Sundowners, the record was produced and mixed by rising British rock producer Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, Bury Tomorrow) and will be supported by a run of album showcase performances on a 16-date UK and European date tour.

The album release is supported by the new single, "Oh Cherry", and a Tarantino-esque 60’s ‘mash-dancing’ lyric video, which can be viewed below. Get the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Sundowners"

"Blood Brother"

"California Rust"

"Want You To Love Me"

"Oh Cherry"

"No Salvation"

"Cold Heart"

"All Together"

"Livin’ On The Line"

"Get Back On It"

"Always Alright"



Catch The Answer live at the following shows:

UK dates:

March

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

19 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

20 - London, UK - 100 Club

21 - Leeds, UK - Key Club

23 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

European dates:

March

25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

26 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee

28 - Essen, Germany - Turock

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

30 - Berlin, Germany - Franz Club

3 - Munich, Germany - Strom

April

1 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad-Sohm

2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza

4 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

5 - Savigny, France - L’Empreinte

6 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef