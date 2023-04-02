THE ARCANE ORDER Reveal New Single / Video "Cry Of Olympus"

Brutal tech / death veterans The Arcane Order have unveiled details of their forthcoming album, Distortions From Cosmogony, which will be released via Black Lion Records on June 9th, 2023. The new single, "Cry Of Olympus", is available now at this location.

The central theme of Distortions From Cosmogony explores the eternal existential struggle of humankind's division between autonomy and submission, influenced by lead singer Kim Song Sternkopf's fascination with the fluctuation between the simplicity of faith and the complexity of the free will. With its thought-provoking lyrical theme and unique musical ambiance, this album is a must-listen for any fan of melodic death metal.

Pre-order your copy of Distortions From Cosmogony now via Bandcamp. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Distortions From Cosmogony"

"Cry Of Olympus"

"A Blinding Trust In Chosen Kings"

"Starvations For Elysium"

"Favors For Significance"

"The First Deceiver"

"Empedocles’ Dream"

"Ideals Of Wretched Kingdoms"

"Children Of Erebos"

"Wings Of Duality"

For further details, visit The Arcane Order on Facebook.