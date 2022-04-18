The Bands Of The Online Casino Industry

No matter where you go in the world, you are sure to find many people who absolutely adore music of one form or another. Whether it’s rock and roll, country, dance music, or just plain old pop, music is often said to be a universal language – something that people can often appreciate even if they don’t understand all the lyrics.

Likewise, gambling is another incredibly popular pastime that has huge numbers of devoted fans in every corner of the globe. With this in mind, it would seem fitting for the two industries to meet together sometimes, and one such time is in the area of online casino slot machines. Many artists and bands have lent their name to an online slot machine, although in truth it is surprising that we haven’t seen even more musically inspired online slots appearing in the casino news over the years than we have.

Let’s check out a few of the most high-profile attempts to create an online slot based on a band or musician – both past and present.

MOTÖRHEAD



The band Motorhead disbanded in 2015 after the tragic death of their frontman, the legendary Lemmy. An online slot machine was created in Lemmy’s honor shortly after this, with the full support of surviving Motorhead band members.

Motorhead Lead Guitarist Phil Campbell

has recently announced that he would tour again playing Motorhead classics, which has created something of a second wave of interest in this classic NetEnt online slot.

The game boasts an interesting and unique design, and also features several of Motorhead’s best known songs - including The Ace of Spades. We’re sure that Lemmy would give his seal of approval!

Guns N’ Roses

Guns N’ Roses share many similarities with Motorhead, including a tendency for band members to come and go in response to explosive rock and roll arguments. The two bands share another common factor too, which is that NetEnt also created a Guns N’ Roses themed slot around the same time as their Motorhead release back in 2015.

The Guns N’ Roses slot was said to have been created to celebrate the bands 30th anniversary, and this seems like a great idea for many reasons. As the band members get older, they are playing out less and less. Some of them may even leave this world soon, and that is something that their online slot will never do. As they always say, once something goes out on the web, it’s there forever!

The Guns N’ Roses online slot uses a much more conventional design than NetEnt’s Motorhead game but boasts a myriad of features including several free spin modes and a host of modifiers which keep the base game fun and exciting. A soundtrack of Guns N’ Roses biggest hits is obviously included too, making this a game that we can all rock out to.

Jimi Hendrix

It wouldn’t be fair to talk about Motorhead and Guns N’ Roses without also mentioning Jimi Hendrix, which was the third Rock and Roll inspired online slot created by NetEnt back in 2015. Hendrix was an absolute legend of the music business, despite only performing professionally for a very short period. Jimi is often credited with having changed Rock Music altogether – very much for the better – and popularized several techniques which are still in use by contemporary musicians today.

His online slot machine pays the perfect homage to artists with symbols of the 1960s everywhere, and a true “Peace and Love” inspired vibe running through every symbol, feature, and backing song. The tragic death of Jimi back in 1970 deprived music lovers the world over from hearing the wealth of music this man would certainly have composed if he had lived a little longer.

Fortunately, his online slot will ensure that he is never forgotten. Rock on up there, Jimi!

Elvis Presley

Let’s wrap things up with another absolute legend of rock and roll – it does seem as if rock and roll and online slots mix particularly well, doesn’t it? Unlike the previous three examples, however, the Elvis online slot machine was created by IGT.

Yes, Elvis Presley was a megastar of such proportions that he has had a whole bunch of online slots created in his honor. IGT released five separate Elvis-themed slot machines, although not all of them made it from the floors of Las Vegas to the online market.

There are plenty of people who can simply never get enough of Elvis – it seems like their wishes are well catered for within the online casino industry.