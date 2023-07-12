The Bear Executive Producer Said “The Hype Was Intimidating” To License AC/DC Music

Billboard spoke to Josh Senior, executive producer of the FX series The Bear, and was told receiving the license to use AC/DC’s music would be “hard to get”.

The classic AC/DC track “If You Want Blood (You Got It)” is used in the second season and Senior said, “Everybody I’ve ever talked to about licensing music always told me AC/DC was hard to get, hard to pay for, hard to contact, hard to deal with. And we knew we wanted that song. They ended up being amazing and awesome. But the hype was intimidating.”