THE BEAST OF NOD - Intergalactic Death Metal Unit Launch "The Latent Threat"

As The Beast Of Nod draws closer to the release of their second album, Multiversal, on March 29th, a new single called "The Latent Threat" has been released to showcase what's in store.

The Beast Of Nod comments: "A mysterious tear in space has appeared, and the Guardians of the Multiverse respond! We know that we inhabit but one universe among many in a diverse multiverse, but now it seems that a new foe which resides in the indescribable gaps between the universes has revealed itself."

The universe’s favorite “intergalactic death metal” entity The Beast Of Nod is back with another sci-fi odyssey steeped in tongue-in-cheek absurdity entitled Multiversal. Multiversal is set for release on Earth and other worlds on March 29th.

Active since 2015, the (now relocated to) San Francisco Bay Area, California-based technical/progressive death metal project has released two EPs, a full-length, one compilation release, and a collaborative chiptunes release prior to the upcoming release of Multiversal. The Beast Of Nod came out of nowhere and blew the whole world away upon the release of Vampira: Disciple Of Chaos in 2018.

Now in 2021, The Beast Of Nod takes a galactic leap forward for humankind and non-humankind alike with the impending launch of Multiversal. Never one to be lacking in ambition, the album furthers the intense storytelling lore behind the band’s fictional The Land Of Nod sci-fi universe while expanding the full scope of what Multiversal has to offer with ambitious release plan ideas that will extend far beyond its initial release date. As usual, the group offers up an intense take on progressive/technical death metal with a strong emphasis on massive grooves and catchy melodies.

Jaw-dropping guest spots from musicians such as" Joe Satriani, Michael Angelo Batio, Abiotic guitarist John Matos, Wormhole guitarist Sanjay Kumar, Equipoise guitarist Nick Padovani, and Bleak Flesh guitarist Matias Quiroz are simply icing on the cake of an album overloaded in talent as is by the group’s core members.

Tracklisting:

"Flight Of The Quetzalcoatlus"

"Contemporary Calamity"

"Intergalactic War!"

"Call Of The Squirrel" (Featuring Joe Satriani)

"Unleashing Chaos" (Featuring Nick Padovani of Equipoise)

"The Plan For Multiversal Creation"

"Guardians Of The Multiverse" (Featuring John Matos of Abiotic)

"The Latent Threat"

"Shredding Of The Cosmos" (Featuring Sanjay Kumar of Wormhole, Matias Quiroz of Bleak Flesh, and Michael Angelo Batio)

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

The Beast Of Nod - Multiversal Lineup:

Dr. Görebläster Körpse-härvest Lunden - Guitars and Composition (Mimesis, Pariahblaster)

Brendan Burdick - Bass

Paul Buckley - Loremaster, Vocals (Cryptid Mythos)

Lord Marco - Drums (Rings Of Saturn, Brain Drill, Six Feet Under)