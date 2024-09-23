THE BEATLES - Is Rock's Greatest Conspiracy Theory A Big Joke Or A Massive Cover-Up?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"Is it the most elaborate cover-up in rock history? Some would say yes. For today’s episode, we’re covering The Beatles, a band that was at the forefront of the cultural revolution, and that would go on to change music forever. However... there are some out there who would have you believe that The Beatles' entire history is a lie. And they say they have the evidence to prove it. It’s a story filled with intrigue, deceit, car crashes, doppelgängers, plastic surgery, strange mammals and a band that allegedly hid clues in their art. We’ll consider the evidence and follow the clues to see if we can get to the bottom of all this. Is there any scrap of truth to these incredible claims? Or are we just talking about a fun and entertaining urban legend? The Paul Is Dead urban legend is broken down from the clues in the albums Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The White Album, Magic Mystery Tour, and Abby Road. Find out… next on the Professor Of Rock."