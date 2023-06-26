THE BEATLES - Signed Document That Officially Ended The Band Expected To Sell For $500,000 At Auction

A signed document that officially marked the end of The Beatles is expected to fetch nearly $500,000 at an upcoming auction, reports Guitar.com.

Dated December 29, 1974, the two-page document that released the members from their obligations as a band will be going under the hammer via Gotta Have Rock And Roll, an auction house specializing in music memorabilia.

The contract is estimated to fetch between $300,000 and $500,000, with a current bid of $100,000 at the time of writing. Per the listing, the breakup document has been signed by all four members - twice by John Lennon and George Harrison, who were also acting as Directors of Apple Corps Ltd. Apple is the record label founded by The Beatles in 1968 to replace their earlier company, Beatles Ltd.

“The friendship was still there. They were brothers. There was no animosity,” Lennon’s partner May Pang told The New York Times in 2008. “And even though they all felt they had to break up to get to the next level of their musical careers, John had started this band that changed the world. It changed pop culture. It changed how we live and how we dress. And he knew that. So, when he sat down to sign, he knew that this was it. His was the last signature. As he had started the group, he was the one to end it.”

