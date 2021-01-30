THE BEHEST OF SERPENTS Take Aim At The Church With “Hypocrite”

Melodic death metal outfit The Behest Of Serpents are back with a vengeance via their new single “Hypocrite”. The track is a musical onslaught that melds dueling guitar attacks, guttural vocals, and technical prowess with a powerful message.

"'Hypocrite' is about the hypocrisy of the church and the congregations that follow it," explains vocalist Steven Lunsford. "I grew up in the church and saw people come to get their weekly dose of god and pray for forgiveness, just to leave and act like nothing happened. Paying money to an organization that abuses children while they turn a blind eye."

"Hypocrite" is the lead single from the forthcoming 10 track full-length, Disciples, due out on March 5th. The Behest Of Serpents have also dropped a video for the song. Shot on location at an abandoned church by Howard Sumner Photography, it thrusts organized religion front and center, as explained by the band, “The video depicts this blind following while also confronting a priest for his vile actions.”

The Behest Of Serpents was formed in Northeast Ohio in January of 2019 by members from a variety of other local bands. Heavily influenced by At The Gates and The Black Dahlia Murder, the band opened their first show for Whitechapel, Revocation, and Dying Fetus after just four months of being a band. Drawing inspiration from As Blood Runs Black, Dimmu Borgir, The Haunted, Shadow Of Intent and other heavy melodic metal bands, The Behest Of Serpents played many shows pre-pandemic and wrote and recorded an entire full-length.

Recorded at Mercenary Studios with the help of producer Noah Buchanan (Nunslaughter) and mixed and mastered by Mendel bij de Leij (Aborted), their debut record boasts unending melo-death guitar riffs, sizzling leads, pummeling drums and gut rumbling screams and snarls.

For further details, visit The Behest Of Serpents on Facebook.