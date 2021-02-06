The Best Nordic Metal Franchise Slots

For some odd reason, heavy metal has been the musical genre to receive the most franchise requests by the casino world. Motörhead, Guns n Roses and Megadeth have all signed lucrative deals with slot developers to have their music featured on casino games. But perhaps even curiouser are the Nordic metal acts who have gone down the slot route. These bands don’t have the worldwide appeal of Axl Rose or Slash, but the fact that slot games are so popular in Scandinavia, means that a loyal local fanbase enjoy spinning the reels while listening to heavy metal guitar riffs. Below are 5 of the best Nordic metal-themed slors, which can be played at all good online casinos available to Canadian players, including the award-winning Mr Green.

Helloween

Released just before Halloween 2020, this Play n’ Go slot is inspired by the music of Germanic heavy metal band Helloween. The design is of a medieval dungeon, populated by demons, sorcerers and pumpkins, while a selection of the group’s endless guitar solos plays in the background. Live concert footage also is shown during the game features. The best of these is the free spins, which is accompanied by some of the highest-pitch singing you are likely to hear in the whole of the metal genre (courtesy of vocalist Kai Hansen).

The Final Countdown

This Big Time Gaming slot is based around Swedish rockgods Europe, who are mostly known for the 1986 stadium anthem The Final Countdown. A backdrop of a rocket shop preparing for take-off, and rather attractive make and female astronauts, set this slot off, while riffs from the song itself inset themselves regularly into the base game. This slot will tease fans of the song for a rather long time before the main bonus comes, and then we hear that incredible synth/guitar riff in all its glory. The only real issue I have with the slot is that it is insanely volatile, i.e. you need to wait a long time for that bonus. For this reason, you have to actually enjoy the process of playing slots to get the most of out of the game. Otherwise, I advise to fire up the track on YouTube.

Sabaton

I must confess, I didn’t know about Swedish hard rock band Sabaton until this Play n’ Go slot was released a couple of years back. And yet, the group has over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, so this a serious act. Most of their songs refer to historical battles such as D-Day, with the name Sabaton inspired by the protective footwear that knights once wore, and slot symbols including masks, chainmail and other weapons. The songs featured on their official slot game are awesome and have helped me discover their back catalogue – Ghost Division and Fields of Verdun being particular highlights. The slot itself is decent enough – although the features aren’t numerous, you can’t argue with a 5000x max win.

As well as Helloween and Sabaton, Play n’ Go make a habit of dropping metal-themed slots, with Twisted Sister and Saxon games also part of their lobby. Few countries do metal as well as the Swedes. Possibly it’s due to much of Scandinavia being pitch black for 4 months of the year. But we can certainly say that Nordic metal slots are some of the most fun to play for hard rock fans. Give these a spin and get rocking.