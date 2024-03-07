THE BLACK CROWES - Amazon Music Announces New City Sessions Performance, Streaming Live March 15

Amazon Music has announced that rock ’n’ roll legends, The Black Crowes, will perform a special City Sessions performance. Broadcasting live on Friday, March 15 from Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, the concert will coincide with the release of Happiness Bastards -The Black Crowes’ first album in 15 years. The performance will find the band performing new songs from their 10th studio album, as well as classics that have defined their catalog over the past 40 years.

Fans will be able to tune in to the performance at 9 PM, ET on March 15 via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. A limited number of tickets are also now available via AXS for fans in New York to purchase.

Produced by Grammy Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes’ tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Happiness Bastards is a blistering record that is both fresh, yet quintessential rock n’ roll.

To prepare for the livestream, Amazon Music Customers can listen to 1972, The Black Crowes’ Amazon Music Original EP. A tribute to the 50th anniversary of some of the best rock-and-roll during its prime, the EP is a collection of six songs from 1972 that were specifically selected through a collaboration between the band and Amazon Music.

Earlier this week, The Black Crowes shared their first new music video in 16 years. Watch the clip for the Happiness Bastards single, "Wanting And Waiting", below:

2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. A salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes’ tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Produced by Grammy Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from Grammy-winning superstar Lainey Wilson.

Pre-order Happiness Bastards here.

Tracklisting:

"Bedside Manners"

"Rats And Clowns"

"Cross Your Fingers"

"Wanting And Waiting"

"Wilted Rose" (Feat. Lainey Wilson)

"Dirt Cold Sun"

"Bleed It Dry"

"Flesh Wound"

"Follow The Moon"

"Kindred Friend"

"Cross Your Fingers":

"Wanting And Waiting" lyric video:

The Black Crowes will be returning to the road this spring with the 35-date Happiness Bastards Tour.

The band have announced that support for select dates on the upcoming tour will be provided by Larkin Poe, Billy Tibbals, Olivia Jean, Amplified Heat, The Asteroid No. 4, Wine Lips, GA-20, Black Lips, Glyders, and Jim Jones All Stars. Support acts are noted on the tour poster below.

Tour dates:

April

2 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

3 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

5 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

6 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

13 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

15 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall

16 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

19 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

24 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

27 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

May

1 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

3 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

15 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

17 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

18 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls

21 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

22 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

24 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia

27 - Milan, IT - Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

29 - Frankfurt, DE - Alte Oper

30 - Stuttgart, DE - Liederhalle

June

1 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

4 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkonersalen

5-8, 2024 Sôlvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival**

9 - Mérida, ES - Stone & Music Festival

** Festival Date

(Photo - Ross Halfin)