THE BLACK CROWES Announce 2024 / 2025 Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)
July 15, 2024, 57 minutes ago
The Black Crowes have announced their new 22-date Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) throughout North America this fall and winter, running alongside Aerosmith's Peace Out Tour.
Pre-sale tickets including front row packages are available Tuesday, July 16th at 10am local time with password CROWEMAFIA. Public on-sale starts July 19th at 10am local time.
September
28 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena
October
3 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
9 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion
12 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater
15 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
18 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
November
1 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheatre at Casino Del Sol
14 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel
22 - Wenatchee, WA - Town Toyota Center
29 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
December
3 - Stateline, NV - Tahoe Blue Event Center
6 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center
January
2 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino
11 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama
18 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Live Rockford
21 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
24 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
February
12 - St Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center For The Arts - Mahaffey Theater
15 - St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
22 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. A salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes’ tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Produced by Grammy Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from Grammy-winning superstar Lainey Wilson. Order Happiness Bastards here.
Tracklisting:
"Bedside Manners"
"Rats And Clowns"
"Cross Your Fingers"
"Wanting And Waiting"
"Wilted Rose" (Feat. Lainey Wilson)
"Dirt Cold Sun"
"Bleed It Dry"
"Flesh Wound"
"Follow The Moon"
"Kindred Friend"
"Bedside Manners":
"Wanting And Waiting" video:
"Cross Your Fingers":
The Black Crowes will be supporting Aerosmith this fall and winter. Dates are listed below.
Peace Out Farewell Tour dates with Special Guests The Black Crowes:
September
23 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
26 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY
29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH
October
2 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC
5 - Thompson Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN
8 - Capital One Arena - Washington DC
11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
14 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO
17 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH
20 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
31 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ
November
3 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX
6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX
9 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
12 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK
15 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE
18 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO
21 - Moda Center - Portland, OR
24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
27 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT
30 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
December
4 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA
7 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA
28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
31 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
January
4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
7 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
10 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
13 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH
16 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
19 - United Center - Chicago, IL
22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN
25 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO
February
11 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL
14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
17 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL
20 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC
23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
26 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY
