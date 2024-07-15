THE BLACK CROWES Announce 2024 / 2025 Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)

The Black Crowes have announced their new 22-date Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) throughout North America this fall and winter, running alongside Aerosmith's Peace Out Tour.

Pre-sale tickets including front row packages are available Tuesday, July 16th at 10am local time with password CROWEMAFIA. Public on-sale starts July 19th at 10am local time.

September

28 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

October

3 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

9 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

12 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater

15 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

18 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

November

1 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheatre at Casino Del Sol

14 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel

22 - Wenatchee, WA - Town Toyota Center

29 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

December

3 - Stateline, NV - Tahoe Blue Event Center

6 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center

January

2 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

11 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

18 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Live Rockford

21 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

24 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

February

12 - St Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center For The Arts - Mahaffey Theater

15 - St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

22 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. A salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes’ tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Produced by Grammy Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from Grammy-winning superstar Lainey Wilson. Order Happiness Bastards here.

Tracklisting:

"Bedside Manners"

"Rats And Clowns"

"Cross Your Fingers"

"Wanting And Waiting"

"Wilted Rose" (Feat. Lainey Wilson)

"Dirt Cold Sun"

"Bleed It Dry"

"Flesh Wound"

"Follow The Moon"

"Kindred Friend"

"Bedside Manners":

"Wanting And Waiting" video:

"Cross Your Fingers":

The Black Crowes will be supporting Aerosmith this fall and winter. Dates are listed below.

Peace Out Farewell Tour dates with Special Guests The Black Crowes:

September

23 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

26 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH

October

2 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

5 - Thompson Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN

8 - Capital One Arena - Washington DC

11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

14 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO

17 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

20 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

31 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

November

3 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

9 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

12 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

15 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

18 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

21 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

27 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

30 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

December

4 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

7 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

31 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

January

4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

7 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

10 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

13 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

16 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

19 - United Center - Chicago, IL

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

25 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

February

11 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

17 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

20 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

26 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

(Photo - Ross Halfin)