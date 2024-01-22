THE BLACK CROWES Announce 35-Date Happiness Bastards North American / European Tour

Fresh off the heels of announcing their first album in 15 years, Happiness Bastards, legendary rock band The Black Crowes today announced their 2024 headline tour - set to hit 35 cities in North America and Europe this Spring in support of their forthcoming studio album.

The Happiness Bastards Tour will kick off at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on April 2, making stops in major markets, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, New York, and Boston, before ending the North American run in Philadelphia on May 7 at The Met Philadelphia.

The Happiness Bastards Tour international run will begin May 14 in Manchester, UK, at the O2 Apollo, making stops in London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Berlin, and more before wrapping up the expansive tour on June 9 in Mérida at the Stone & Music Festival.

Pre-sales for the Happiness Bastards Tour start on Tuesday, January 23 and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26 at 10 AM, local here.

Frontman Chris Robinson said, “Hope everybody is ready to rock & roll with us on the Happiness Bastards Tour this spring! We’re excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers and the songs you want to hear!”

2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. Following decades marked by sex, drugs, fights, breakups, and divorce, they are leaving their bullshit behind and coming together to celebrate their mutual love for rock n’ roll.

Tour dates:

April

2 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

3 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

5 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

6 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

13 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

15 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall

16 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

19 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

24 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

27 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

May

1 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

3 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

15 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

17 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

18 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls

21 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

22 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

24 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia

27 - Milan, IT - Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

29 - Frankfurt, DE - Alte Oper

30 - Stuttgart, DE - Liederhalle

June

1 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

4 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkonersalen

5-8, 2024 Sôlvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival**

9 - Mérida, ES - Stone & Music Festival



**Festival Date

The Black Crowes are leaving the bullshit in the past. 15 years after their last album of original music, the Robinson Brothers present Happiness Bastards - their 10th studio album.

Some may say the project has been several tumultuous years in the making, but we argue it’s arriving at just the right time. Call it brotherly love or music destiny that brought them back together, the highly anticipated record consecrating the reunion of this legendary band just may be the thing that saves rock & roll. In a time where the art form is buried beneath the corporate sheen of its successors, The Black Crowes are biting back with the angst of words left unsaid penned on paper and electrified by guitar strings, revealing stripped, bare-boned rock & roll. No gloss, no glitter, just rhythm and blues at it’s very best – gritty, loud, and in your face.

Since The Black Crowes reunited in 2019, they’ve made a triumphant return to form with over 150 shows spanning 20 countries worldwide, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, the album that put them on the map. Upon their return from the road, they knew they needed something new to show for their lost time. The Robinson Brothers and longtime bassist Sven Pipien headed to the studio with producer Jay Joyce in early 2023 and the experiences of years past transcribed themself through the music as the band found their way back to their roots. And it’s finally here - Happiness Bastards is out March 15, 2024.

Pre-order / pre-save Happiness Bastards here, listen to the single "Wanting And Waiting" here and below.

Tracklisting:

"Bedside Manners"

"Rats And Clowns"

"Cross Your Fingers"

"Wanting And Waiting"

"Wilted Rose" (Feat. Lainey Wilson)

"Dirt Cold Sun"

"Bleed It Dry"

"Flesh Wound"

"Follow The Moon"

"Kindred Friend"

"Wanting And Waiting":

(Photo - Ross Halfin)