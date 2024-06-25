THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announce North American Co-Headlining Tour With DYING FETUS

The Black Dahlia Murder will join Dying Fetus for a North American co-headlining tour this fall.

The Beg To Serve 2024 tour will commence on October 3 in Cleveland, Ohio and make its way through over two dozen cities, the journey coming to a close on November 10 in Chicago, Illinois. Support will be provided by Spite, AngelMaker, and Vomit Forth.

Comments vocalist Brian Eschbach, “The information that you are reading in this announcement is 100 percent factual! Come check out the show!”

Artist pre-sale begins today at 12 PM, ET at tbdmofficial.com/#tour. Password: BEGTOSERVE24. General on sale date is this Friday, June 28 at 10 AM, local time. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

October

3 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

4 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

5 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

6 - Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

8 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

10 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

11 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

13 - Neptune - Seattle, WA ^

14 - Rickshaw - Vancouver, BC ^

15 - Roseland Ballroom - Portland, OR

17 - UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

18 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

19 - Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA *

20 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA *

21 - The Marquee - Tempe, AZ

23 - The Factory at Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

24 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

25 - Warehouse Live Midtown - Houston, TX

27 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL

28 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

30 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

31 - Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

November

1 - Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

3 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

5 - M-Telus - Montreal, QC

6 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

9 - Royal Oak Music Hall - Detroit, MI

10 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

^ no AngelMaker

* no Spite

The Black Dahlia Murder will release their tenth studio album, Servitude, on September 27 via Metal Blade Records.

"Before the tragedy, no one ever thought this band was going to exist without Trevor."

That's The Black Dahlia Murder's co-founder Brian Eschbach telling it like it is. With the tragic passing of the band's frontman and co-founder Trevor Strnad in 2022, Eschbach, bassist Max Lavelle, drummer Alan Cassidy, and producer/guitarist Brandon Ellis were faced with a decision: Close the door on one of the most beloved death metal bands of the last twenty years, or carry on in their fallen brother's charismatic spirit?

"Everyone that's in the band now is someone that Trevor and I searched for," Eschbach says. "We spent so much time on the road together that everyone understands the mission statement. We don't really need to talk about it. We just need to make great music and try to make people happy playing it."

After a period of profound grief and deep soul-searching, Eschbach moved from guitar to vocals, setting aside his lifelong identity as a live guitarist for the survival of the band. Former The Black Dahlia Murder member Ryan Knight returned to the fold to take Eschbach's place on guitar. The new lineup made their debut in TBDM's hometown of Detroit in late October 2022 for a tribute show for Strnad.

Fast forward to right about now: The Black Dahlia Murder's new album is the one that many would have thought impossible. Servitude marks Eschbach's recorded debut as The Black Dahlia Murder's lead vocalist and lyricist - and their first with Knight on guitar since 2015's Abysmal.

"I just had to lean into it hard," Eschbach says of approaching Servitude in a completely new role. "Honestly, writing the lyrics for this album was easier for me than writing the music for the three songs that I wrote music for. I'd pick a subject, research it, and just kinda dive in. Even though it's not something I'd really ever done before, there was a natural flow to it once I started."

You can hear the thrilling results on "Aftermath," the ripping lead single, which envisions a post-apocalyptic cannibal scenario. "We wanted that one to be heard first because it's one of the faster songs on the album, if not the fastest," Eschbach says. "We wanted that very aggressive Black Dahlia melodic death metal feel coming right at you. Lyrically, it's about a meteor that fucks up the whole planet, but there's still people living. Kind of like The Walking Dead, but with no zombies-so you get right to how people deal with it. And by the end, they're eating each other."

Watch The Black Dahlia Murder's video for "Aftermath," created by My Good Eye: Music Visuals, below.

The members of The Black Dahlia Murder know that some will be skeptical of an album without Trevor's inimitable presence. But many fans have already embraced the band's decision to move forward.

"More than pressures or expectations from the fanbase, I feel their trust and support," Ellis says. "We've always done what we do for them, and they've appreciated our consistency over the years. The global outcry following Trevor's passing has shown us how important the band's music has been to so many people, and how important it is that we continue in his honor. Under all that weight, I think we all knew what needed to be done."

"We put in everything we had, and this is the album that felt right to make," he adds. "I'm proud of it and proud of the five of us. You can never please everybody, but I know that this music will be a healing and positive force for those who embrace it!"

The guitars, bass and vocals for Servitude were recorded at Ellis' home studio in New Jersey. The drums were recorded by Mark Lewis in Nashville, Tennessee where the album was also mixed. Servitude was mastered by Ted Jensen.

Servitude will be released on digipak CD, cassette, and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants and special editions:

- Electromagnetic (US)

- Rising Smoke (US)

- Transcosmic Blue (US)

- Endless Tide (US)

- Utopian Black (US)

- Cursed Creation (US - Exclusive Band Tour Variant)

- Limited Edition Box Set *(with Ephemeral vinyl variant and a bonus LP that Includes 3 Live Tracks (US - Ltd. 400 / EU - Ltd. 600)

- 180g Black (EU)

- Bloody Pulp (EU - Ltd. 1000)

- Nature's Grain (Impericon Exclusive - Ltd. 300)

- Blood Spray (EMP Exclusive - Ltd. 200)

- Stone Cold (EU - Ltd. 200)

- Lost Nobility (UK - Ltd. 300)

Find pre-orders here.

Servitude tracklisting:

"Evening Ephemeral"

"Panic Hysteric"

"Aftermath"

"Cursed Creator"

"An Intermission"

"Asserting Dominion"

"Servitude"

"Mammoth's Hand"

"Transcosmic Blueprint"

"Utopia Black"

"Aftermath" video:

More tour dates:

June

25 - The Black Lab - Lille, FR (with Suffocation)

26 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, DE (with Shadow Of Intent)

27 - Mergener - Hof Trier, DE

28 - Club Vaudeville - Lindau, DE (with Suffocation)

29 - Jera On Air - Ysselsteyn, NL

30 - Hellfest - Clisson, FR

July

31 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest - Brasov, RO

August

2 - Dortmund Deathfest - Dortmund, DE

3 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, DE

4 - Full Rewind - Roitzschjora, DE

6 - Lifestyle Café - Cham, DE

7 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, CZ

8 - Party San Open Air - Schlotheim, DE

9 - Szene - Wien, AT

10 - Menza Pri Koritu - Ljubljana, SI

11 - Slaughter Club - Milano, IT

13 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, AT

14 - Kiff - Aarau, CH

15 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbuhl, DE

16 - Reload Festival - Sulingen, DE

17 - Chinasstraat - Gent, BE (with Decapitated)

18 - Motocultor - Carhaix, FR

The Black Dahlia Murder:

Brian Eschbach - lead vocals

Max Lavelle - bass

Alan Cassidy - drums

Brandon Ellis - lead guitar, backing vocals

Ryan Knight - rhythm guitar, backing vocals

(Photo - Marshall Wieczorek)