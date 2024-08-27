THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Live At Wacken Open Air 2024; Pro-Shot Video

The Black Dahlia Murder recently performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse", "Nightbringers", and "Deathmask Divine" can be viewed below:

"Mammoth's Hand" is the latest single from The Black Dahlia Murder. The track comes by way of the band's upcoming tenth studio album, Servitude, set for release on September 27 via Metal Blade Records.

"Mammoth's Hand" is partly inspired by a scene from Don Coscarelli's 1982 swords 'n' sorcery epic, The Beastmaster. "We usually like to give some idea of what kind of diversity is gonna be on the album with the first two tracks we release," vocalist Brian Eschbach offers. "[guitarist] Ryan Knight wrote the music for this, and the slow rhythm made me think of these barbaric warriors riding mammoths out in the snow or that scene from The Beastmaster when the Jun horde takes the village."

Eschbach further elaborates, "'Mammoth's Hand' is a romp through a fictitious frozen tundra in which a clan of nomadic mammoth riding cannibals conquer villages in a time devoid of technology. The slow groove of this song is a vibe not often implemented by the group but immediately inspired a vision in my mind of a slow moving yet gigantic and powerful beast of antagonistic nature."

Watch The Black Dahlia Murder's video for "Mammoth's Hand," created by Marco Pavone:

The guitars, bass and vocals for Servitude were recorded at guitarist Brandon Ellis' home studio in New Jersey. The drums were recorded by Mark Lewis in Nashville, Tennessee where the album was also mixed. Servitude was mastered by Ted Jensen.

Servitude will be released on digipak CD, cassette, and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants and special editions:

- Electromagnetic (US)

- Rising Smoke (US)

- Transcosmic Blue (US)

- Endless Tide (US)

- Utopian Black (US)

- Cursed Creation (US - Exclusive Band Tour Variant)

- Limited Edition Box Set *(with Ephemeral vinyl variant and a bonus LP that Includes 3 Live Tracks (US - Ltd. 400 / EU - Ltd. 600)

- 180g Black (EU)

- Bloody Pulp (EU - Ltd. 1000)

- Nature's Grain (Impericon Exclusive - Ltd. 300)

- Blood Spray (EMP Exclusive - Ltd. 200)

- Stone Cold (EU - Ltd. 200)

- Lost Nobility (UK - Ltd. 300)

Servitude tracklisting:

"Evening Ephemeral"

"Panic Hysteric"

"Aftermath"

"Cursed Creator"

"An Intermission"

"Asserting Dominion"

"Servitude"

"Mammoth's Hand"

"Transcosmic Blueprint"

"Utopia Black"

"Aftermath" video: