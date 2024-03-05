THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Return To Europe For First Time Since 2019
March 5, 2024, an hour ago
The Black Dahlia Murder will be returning overseas this summer for their first tour across Europe since 2019 including performances at festivals like Party San, Download, Graspop, Brutal Assault, Summer Breeze, and more. Support for select dates comes from Suffocation, Shadow Of Intent, and Decapitated. See dates and support breakdown below and get your tickets here.
The Black Dahlia Murder EU Tour Dates & Festivals:
June
14 - Zamora, Spain - Z! Live Rock Fest
16 - Donington Park, UK - Download
17 - Belfast, UK - Limelight
18 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium
20 - Athens, Greece - Arch Club
21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Block 33
23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
24 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch w/ Suffocation
25 - Lille, France - The Black Lab w/ Suffocation
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann w/ Shadow of Intent
27 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
28 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville w/ Suffocation
29 - Yasselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air
30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
31 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest
August
2 - Dortmund, Germany - Dortmund Deathfest
3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
4 - Roitzschjora, Germany - Full Rewind
6 - Cham, Germany - Lifestyle Café
7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
8 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party San Open Air
9 - Wien, Austria - Szene
10 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Menza Pri Koritu
11 - Milano, Italy - Slaughter Club
13 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
14 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
15 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
16 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival
17 - Gent, Belgium - Chinastraat w/ Decapitated
18 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor
The Black Dahlia Murder's last full-length, Verminous, was released in 2021 via Metal Blade Records. Without compromising a scrap of heaviness, the record stands among the band's most dynamic, rousing, and emotional releases to date.
The Black Dahlia Murder has recently finished recording their next full-length album with longtime producer Mark Lewis at his studio in TN. More news on the upcoming album will be released over the year so be sure to keep eyes on the band's and Metal Blade's socials for updates.
(Photo - Shimon Karmel)