THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Return To Europe For First Time Since 2019

The Black Dahlia Murder will be returning overseas this summer for their first tour across Europe since 2019 including performances at festivals like Party San, Download, Graspop, Brutal Assault, Summer Breeze, and more. Support for select dates comes from Suffocation, Shadow Of Intent, and Decapitated. See dates and support breakdown below and get your tickets here.

The Black Dahlia Murder EU Tour Dates & Festivals:

June

14 - Zamora, Spain - Z! Live Rock Fest

16 - Donington Park, UK - Download

17 - Belfast, UK - Limelight

18 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

20 - Athens, Greece - Arch Club

21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Block 33

23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

24 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch w/ Suffocation

25 - Lille, France - The Black Lab w/ Suffocation

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann w/ Shadow of Intent

27 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

28 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville w/ Suffocation

29 - Yasselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air

30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

31 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

August

2 - Dortmund, Germany - Dortmund Deathfest

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

4 - Roitzschjora, Germany - Full Rewind

6 - Cham, Germany - Lifestyle Café

7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

8 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party San Open Air

9 - Wien, Austria - Szene

10 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Menza Pri Koritu

11 - Milano, Italy - Slaughter Club

13 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

14 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

15 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

16 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

17 - Gent, Belgium - Chinastraat w/ Decapitated

18 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor

The Black Dahlia Murder's last full-length, Verminous, was released in 2021 via Metal Blade Records. Without compromising a scrap of heaviness, the record stands among the band's most dynamic, rousing, and emotional releases to date.

The Black Dahlia Murder has recently finished recording their next full-length album with longtime producer Mark Lewis at his studio in TN. More news on the upcoming album will be released over the year so be sure to keep eyes on the band's and Metal Blade's socials for updates.

(Photo - Shimon Karmel)