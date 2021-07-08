THE BLOOD OF CHRIST's 1990s Demos To Be Reissued On Cassette, CD; “In The Distance” Lyric Video Streaming

CDN Records has announced that August 21 will be the release date for the reissue of Canadian death metallers The Blood Of Christ's early 1990's demos Frozen Dreams (1994) and The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn (1995) on limited edition cassette and CD. Both are remixed along with remastering done by Dan Swano (Incantation, Jungle Rot, Asphyx). The CD version features bonus tracks from the 1996 Torture Records 7″ single and the 1994 demo “Frozen Dreams”.

The Blood Of Christ brutalized their way onto the Canadian scene in the mid-1990s. Even with various lineup changes, mainly vocalists, the band has released a discography of multiple albums and splits along with being a tour de force, supporting bands such as Cryptopsy, Incantation, Morbid Angel, Kataklysm, Necronomicon, Killitorous and many more local and international acts.

The band comments on the reissues: "This was the beginning of our natural journey that began rooted in straight-up death-grind metal around 1995 with added dark elements from black metal and doom. These songs became epic with varied time signatures and tempo changes, often shifting from chugging death metal riffs to droning black metal riffs in the blink of an eye - and incorporated more vocal styles than the average death metal band would. We have always called it Epic Dark Metal since our inception in 1995 with our “the Lonely Flowers of Autumn” demo… and that has stuck with us."

In support of the reissues for Frozen Dreams and The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn, The Blood of Christ are also sharing their lyric video for the track “In The Distance”. It was a song written by the band while heavily influenced by Kataklysm's Sorcery album. It's a lengthy, heavy and unique grinder that is dedicated to a story of a vampire who can not love a human woman due to his wretched existence and immortality. This song acts as a soundtrack to human suffering, told from both the band's and the fictional vampire’s point of view. Watch the clip below.

Cassette and CD pre-order here.

Cassette tracklisting - The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn (1995) - Reissue:

"Autumns Twilight"

"In The Distance"

"Moonshroud"

"As the Roses Wither"

Cassette tracklisting - Frozen Dreams (1994) - Reissue:

"Frozen Dreams"

"Divine Gift"

"Christ Crucified"

"Dawn"

"Bleed For Me"

CD tracklisting:

"Autumns Twilight"

"In The Distance"

"Moonshroud"

"As The Roses Wither"

CD bonus tracks:

"The Raven’s Song"

"Winter Tree …A Forest Of Tragedy"

"Frozen Dreams"

"Divine Gift"

"Christ Crucified"

"Dawn"

"Bleed For Me"

"In The Distance" lyric video:

The Blood of Christ reissue lineup:

Jason Longo - Drums, Cymbals & Sawblade

Jason Deaville - Vocals

Marek Kopala - Bass, Keyboards & Classical Guitar

Jeff Longo - Electric & Classical Guitar

(Photo - Shawn Pritchard)