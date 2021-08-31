THE BRUTALISTS Featuring L.A. GUNS, LONDON QUIREBOYS Members Release "Who's Gonna Believe Ya" Music Video

L.A.'s premiere garage rock upstarts, The Brutalists, have released a video for "Who's Gonna Believe Ya", featured on their sophomore album, We Are Not Here To Help, released back in 2019.

Says the band about the video: "It centers on the futility of existence, man's inhumanity to man, man's inhumanity to DRUMMER, and the general difficulty of staying on the PROPER course in life if you are somehow a MOGG."

The We Are Not Here To Help album unites Mick Cripps (founding member of L.A. Guns) and Nigel Mogg (founding member of The London Quireboys) along with Kent Holmes, Charlie Nice, and Luke Bossendorfer for a smoldering slab of bluesy pub rock mixed with R&B and bits of ska and reggae thrown in for good measure. The result is utterly unique yet enchantingly familiar, driving melodies and riffs deep into the heart and soul of listeners.

Tracklisting:

"Leave It Out"

"If I Just Do Nothing"

"Who's Gonna Believe Ya"

"Take It All Away"

"Something To Say"

"Price On Your Head"

"You Got Nothin' On Me"

"Uselss Information"

"Someone Like You"

"Maybe I'm Wrong"

"It Was Never Meant To Be So Easy"

"Take It All Away" video: