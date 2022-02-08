THE CHASE To Release New Single “I’m The Man”

After a meteoric rise in 2021, UK rockers The Chase are set to release a new single “I’m The Man” on February 24 via Golden Robot Records to propel them into 2022.

“I’m The Man” is the follow up to 2021’s singles “Set The World To Rights” and “Death Of Me” and will further establish The Chase as one of the hottest new acts on the UK rock scene.

“‘I'm The Man’ is an out and out rock ‘n' roll slammer. It's the total opposite end of the spectrum to our last single, which was an emotive ballad that showed my vulnerable side. Lyrically, ‘I’m The Man’ is the most arrogant song I’ve ever written and I like that. The term is often thrown my way, but I'm not sure why!? I think the track is also James's best performance to date, the e-piano really gives the track a dark and bluesy vibe. Dion also needs a shout out, not only for the drumming but his backing vocals really add to the chorus and give it a lift” - Tyler (Vox/Guitar/Songwriter)

Preorder/add/save “I’m The Man” here.

“Set The World To Rights”: