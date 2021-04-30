THE COLD STARES Showcase Dirty Fuzzed-Out Blues With Lyric Video For "In The Night Time"

The Cold Stares will release their new album, Heavy Shoes, via Mascot Records on August 13, 2021.

Dirty fuzzed-up rock and roll meets blues, garage, desert rock and a Southern Gothic sensibility, visualising the music sitting alongside contemporary artists such as Mark Lanegan, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Black Angels and The Dead Weather – bands that have the blues-rock template, but go darker or heavier with it. Sombre storytelling is etched into their songs with unflinching honesty. For Chris Tapp and Brian Mullins, authenticity is their hallmark.

Their story alone would be enough for a drama series – cancer, suicide, betrayal, divorce, loss, self-identity crisis, survival, and ancestral skeletons. Write about what you know, they say. There's a richness running through the songs with dark, multi-layered narratives that course through every twist and turn.

Most of the album was recorded in a single day at Sam Phillips fabled recording studio in Memphis, and the Memphis vibe has seeped deep into the record. Check out the new video for "In The Night Time", and get yourselves some Heavy Shoes at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Heavy Shoes"

"40 Dead Men"

"Take This Body From Me"

"Hard Times"

"In The Night Time"

"Strange Light"

"Prosecution Blues"

"It's A Game"

"Save You From You"

"You Wanted Love"

"Election Blues"

"Dust In My Hands"

A little bit about the album artwork: "With the amount of work and time we had invested in making Heavy Shoes, we knew we had to make the cover and art work special. So many ideas and visuals have already been done, it can be difficult to create something new. Enter our friend @theboothbee from the Rick and Morty show. What started as a daydream became reality. Ties and cues from the songs on the album, and a love and respect for Dia de los Muertos brought us to the themes we used. Hope you guys dig it and the subtleties hidden in the art. Made for a killer vinyl with a solid gold LP and some great posters. Thanks to Corey and everyone involved at Mascot Records who helped us bring a day dream to life."

"In The Night Time" lyric video: