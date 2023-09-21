THE COMMONERS Release "Devil Teasin' Me" Music Video / Single

Summoning listeners with dynamic guitar riffs and pulsing rhythms, Canadian roots-rockers The Commoners present their brand new single, “Devil Teasin’ Me”, released September 22, 2023. “Devil Teasin’ Me” is currently available to pre-save from all streaming platforms. The music video can be enjoyed below.

“Devil Teasin’ Me” is the first single from The Commoners’ forthcoming third studio album, that will be released worldwide by Gypsy Soul Records in 2024.

“Devil Teasin’ Me” captures self-reckoning wrapped up in rock ‘n’ roll. The song strikes hot and smolders before it erupts into a sonic inferno that epitomizes the band’s signature crisp tones and rich production, established on their critically acclaimed second studio album, Find A Better Way, (Gypsy Soul Records, 2022).

On “Devil Teasin’ Me” pleading lead vocals question, “Is this who I’m meant to be?”. All of which pulls the listener into the ring as vocalist Chris Medhurst battles personal demons. Lush harmonies and group vocals coil around spirited organ and driving percussion, fervidly gripping the track.

Faustian bargains aside, the quintet returns with confidence and a surety of sound that is the result of the fast-moving pace of rigorous touring. With two UK and European tours under their belt, The Commoners are well on their way to becoming one of today's top roots rock and roll bands.

With more concerts on the horizon, catch The Commoners on tour in The UK for a nationwide tour supporting Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton from October 19 - 30, 2023, followed by a headline gig at the Bourne Music Club on November 1. Dates are listed in the official tour poster, found below.

Offering their own blend of rock and roll, southern blues, and roots music, the Toronto-based five-piece band are known for their high-energy riffs, soulful vocals, and rich harmonies. The result is an unforgettable, authentic Southern-style rock experience.

The band developed over the course of a decade, adapting through challenging times to form the lineup as it exists today which consists of Chris Medhurst (vocals, guitar), Ben Spiller (bass), Ross Hayes Citrullo (lead guitar), Adam Cannon (drums), and Miles Evans-Branagh (keyboards).

The Commoners unite under a shared dream: to write, perform, and share music that is an authentic nod to the greats who paved the way before them.

“Devil Teasin’ Me” embodies the spirit of rock, blues, soul, and roots,” says the band’s lead singer, Chris Medhurst. “We wanted to capture the sheer excitement of roots rock. This is the music that we listen to.”

“The Black Crowes are a considerable influence for us,” adds Medhurst. “Derek Trucks, Marcus King, Led Zeppelin, and The Allman Brothers Band, too. These are the bands that we wear on our sleeves as we aspire to create our own music and sound.”

“As with our previous album, we wanted to marry old and new southern rock together in a way that was unique to the band’s Canadian roots,” explains lead guitarist Ross Hayes Citrullo. “By adding the soul and rock elements of The Black Crowes, and the southern blues rock undertones of The Allman Brothers to a production style akin to Blackberry Smoke and Rival Sons, I think we developed an authentic sound that compares sonically to some of our favourite records across all of those music genres.”

(Photos by JC Polien)