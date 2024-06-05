THE COMMONERS Release New Single "Shake You Off" From Forthcoming Album Restless

Following the success of their previous five singles, Canadian roots rock band The Commoners are pleased to announce the June 7th release of “Shake You Off” – the final single taken from their highly anticipated third studio album, Restless. The album will be released by Gypsy Soul Records on July 5th 2024, and is available to pre-order at this location.

From Friday June 7th, “Shake You Off” will be available on all major streaming platforms and promises to be a heartfelt celebration to The Commoners’ ever-evolving musical journey. The single is available here.

Gutsy guitar and driving percussion push “Shake You Off” from the speakers, initiating a gripping track that will have heads bobbing from start to finish. Punchy bass and searing organ pierce the arrangement, rousing listeners to a fever pitch as The Commoners attempt to break loose from restraints.

Having wrapped up a bustling 2023 filled with recording sessions and a UK tour alongside Grammy-nominated duo Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, The Commoners have solidified their position as a must-watch act.

The release of Restless will mark the quintet’s return to the road in 2024, with numerous festivals in the UK and EU, including Made Of Stone, Steelhouse, and Moulin Blues Festivals, already scheduled for this summer. From the speakers to the stage, one thing is certain: The Commoners are spearheading a party rock renaissance, and the audience is cordially invited.

A natural evolution from their 2022 album Find A Better Way, the forthcoming album Restless offers a peek behind the curtain of success, revealing the gruelling routines and ragged emotions that hide behind the glamorous aesthetic of a rock band on the rise. With introspective, slower-tempo numbers pocketed amongst rip-roaring anthems, the new album, recorded at RHC Music in Toronto, is a portrait of a hardworking group revitalising a classic genre.

“As with our previous album, we wanted to marry old and new southern rock together in a way that was unique to the band’s Canadian roots,” says The Commoners guitarist and producer Ross Hayes Citrullo. “By adding the soul and rock elements of The Black Crowes, and the southern blues rock undertones of The Allman Brothers to a production style akin to Blackberry Smoke and Rival Sons, I think we developed an authentic sound that compares sonically to some of our favourite records across all of those music genres.”

Tracklisting:

"Devil Teasin’ Me"

"Shake You Off"

"The Way I Am"

"Restless"

"Gone Without Warning"

"Who Are You (Ain't Knocked Down)"

"Body And Soul"

"See You Again"

"Too Soon To Know You"

"All That We Have"

