THE COMMONERS Release New Single / Video "See You Again" From Upcoming Album, Restless

Following the success of their previous three singles “Devil Teasin’ Me”, “The Way I Am”, and “Too Soon To Know You”, Canadian roots and rock band The Commoners have released “See You Again” – the fourth single taken from their upcoming third studio album, Restless, due July 5, 2024 via Gypsy Soul Records. Restless is available to pre-order at this location.

“See You Again” is available on all major streaming platforms, and promises to be a heartfelt celebration to The Commoners’ ever-evolving musical journey. The single is available to stream here.

An emotionally compelling roots anthem, “See You Again” is an ode to love and loss, good times and memories made, featuring a chorus fit for kicking up dust on the backroads with the windows down. Full-bodied acoustic guitar guides this track through contemplation to celebration.

The new single is a tribute to the father of Commoners drummer Adam Cannon, who passed away when the band were on tour in the UK in 2023.

“We were in Sheffield when we received the news,” remembers Commoners lead singer, Chris Medhurst. “Halfway through our first UK tour, Adam was faced with the impossible decision if he should fly back to Canada to be with his father in his final moments. Greg, being a drummer himself, wanted nothing more than for Adam to keep going and make the family name proud. But the decision still weighed heavily on Adam and the band, as nothing felt like the right path forward.”

“A couple of days later in Birmingham, the decision was made for us. We played for Greg that night and have continued to do so every night since. "See You Again" is a song inspired by and dedicated to Greg. It’s also a message that each of us has been able to contextualize within our own lives, honouring the memory of people we’ve loved and lost. It’s a tribute that stretches across the sands of time as an ode to those who are no longer with us. We hope fans enjoy it and that it will resonate with those who have experienced loss in their lifetime.”

Following their critically acclaimed 2022 sophomore album Find A Better Way, on their forthcoming album, Restless, the Canadian roots-rock quintet continue their dedicated musical journey to provide listeners with a hearty dose of Southern-style swagger accentuated with slide guitar, organ swell, and heartfelt vocals.

The release of Restless will mark the quintet’s return to the road in 2024, with numerous festivals in the UK and EU, including Made Of Stone, Steelhouse, and Moulin Blues Festivals, already scheduled for this summer. From the speakers to the stage, one thing is certain: The Commoners are spearheading a party rock renaissance, and the audience is cordially invited.

A natural evolution from their 2022 album Find A Better Way, the forthcoming album Restless offers a peek behind the curtain of success, revealing the gruelling routines and ragged emotions that hide behind the glamorous aesthetic of a rock band on the rise. With introspective, slower-tempo numbers pocketed amongst rip-roaring anthems, the new album, recorded at RHC Music in Toronto, is a portrait of a hardworking group revitalizing a classic genre.

“As with our previous album, we wanted to marry old and new southern rock together in a way that was unique to the band’s Canadian roots,” says the Commoners guitarist and producer Ross Hayes Citrullo. “By adding the soul and rock elements of The Black Crowes, and the southern blues rock undertones of The Allman Brothers to a production style akin to Blackberry Smoke and Rival Sons, I think we developed an authentic sound that compares sonically to some of our favourite records across all of those music genres.”

Tracklisting:

"Devil Teasin’ Me"

"Shake You Off"

"The Way I Am"

"Restless"

"Gone Without Warning"

"Who Are You (Ain't Knocked Down)"

"Body And Soul"

"See You Again"

"Too Soon To Know You"

"All That We Have"

For further details, visit The Commoners on Facebook.

(Band photo by Paul Wright)