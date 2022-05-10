THE CULT Announce "We Own The Night" North American Tour With BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB, ZOLA JESUS

The Cult have announced dates for their "We Own The Night" North American tour. The trek, with support on select dates from Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus will launch on July 8 in St. Paul, Minnesota and is scheduled to wrap on July 30 in Rama, Ontario (Canada).

Dates:

July

8 - St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

9 - Milwaukee, WI - US Cellular Stage At Summerfest

10 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory At The District *

12 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

14 - Cincinatti, OH - PNC At Riverbend *

15 - Dayton, OH - Rose Music Center At The Heights United States

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

20 - New York, NY - The Rooftop At Pier 17 *

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Metropolitan Opera House *

23 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavillion *

24 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

26 - Syracuse, NY - Crouse Hinds Theater *

27 - Detroit, MI - Meadowbrook Amphitheatre *

29 - Leamington, ON - Hogs For Hospice Charity Event At Seacliff Park

30 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

* with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 13.

(Photo - Tim Cadiente)