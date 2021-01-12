THE CULT OF DESTINY Cover KISS Classic "I Was Made For Lovin' You"; Music Video

Norwegian old school heavy metallers, The Cult Of Destiny, featuring members of The Carburetors and Chrome Division, have released a video for their cover os the KISS song, "I Was Made For Lovin' You", included as a bonus track on the band's self-titled debut album, available via The Cult Of Destiny Records. Find the new clip below.

The album was recorded by Arslan Qureshi and Jørgen Henriksen at Laidback Studios. Mixed and mastered by Robert Hauge at Badabing Studio.

Tracklisting:

"So It Begins"

"The Armageddon Is Here"

"Suman The Council"

"Into The Armageddon"

"Coming From The North"

"Brother"

"The Cult Of Destiny"

"Stand With Me"

"Set The Demon Free"

"Welcome To The End"

"Exit Armageddon"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You" (Bonus - KISS Cover)

"I Was Made For Lovin' You" video:

The Cult Of Destiny is:

Eddie Guz - Vocals (The Carburetors, Chrome Division)

Chris Marchand - Guitars (The Carburetors, Shot At Dawn)

Mr. Damage Karlsen - Guitars (Chrome Division, Breed)

Mads Mowinkel - Bass (Chrome Division, Breed)

Jon Erik Bokn - Drums (Chrome Division, Breed)