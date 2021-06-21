THE CYBERTRONIC SPREE And Members Of THE IRON MAIDENS, POISON THE WELL, MUTOID MAN And More Perform Metal Cover Of "Touch" From Transformers: The Movie (Video)

The Two Minutes To Late Night crew are back with a new video.

"It is the year 2005. The Cybertronic Spree have teamed up Two Minutes to Late Night to bring you a cover beyond good, beyond evil, beyond your wildest imaginations (which was also in the third act of Boogie Nights for 20 seconds). This is our 43rd bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. Become a Patreon patron today and get access to exclusive rewards like patches, t-shirts, even custom songs! Plus, you get to see every cover we make before it publicly premieres."

This cover features:

- Arcee, Hot Rod, Unicron, Rumble, Shockwave, and Quintesson from The Cybertronic Spree

- Courtney Cox - The Iron Maidens

- Chris Hornbrook - Poison The Well, Greg Puciato

- Stephen Brodsky - Mutoid Man, Cave In, Old Man Gloom, New Idea Society

- Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall