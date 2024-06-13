THE DAMNED - New Live Album/DVD Featuring Original Lineup Due In September; "New Rose" Live Video Streaming

In October, 2020, over 40 years after the founding members parted ways, The Damned announced a series of reunion shows with the original lineup consisting of Dave Vanian (vocals), Brian James (guitar), Captain Sensible (bass), and Rat Scabies (drums). Due to the pandemic, they were forced to postpone the shows until 2022. November 3, 2022, saw the band performing at the fully-packed O2 Apollo in Manchester, UK, delivering an energetic 21-song set taken from their first two albums, Damned Damned Damned and Music For Pleasure, the only albums to feature the four founding members.

This legendary reunion show will now be available for the first time worldwide on September 13, via earMUSIC, distributed by BFD/The Orchard in North America. AD 2022 – Live In Manchester can be accessed digitally for download and streaming, on 180g Black Double Vinyl, packed in a premium-quality gatefold jacket, as well as on a limited double CD+DVD Deluxe Edition, featuring the video of the full Manchester show on DVD and the reunion show in Birmingham as exclusive audio bonus on CD 2.

Out now is the first live track/video taken from the forthcoming release, The Damned classic “New Rose”. Watch below.

Ground-breaking rock band The Damned exploded on to the British music scene more than forty-five years ago. Following their formation in 1976, The Damned became the first UK band in the punk rock genre to release a single (“New Rose”) and then an album (Damned, Damned, Damned). Initially associated with the British punk rock movement and then gothic rock, the band went on to release ten studio albums and several UK-charting singles which ran the gamut from punk rock to gothic to even the pop genre. They have legions of hardcore fans worldwide and have firmly established themselves as one of most powerful and theatrical live bands in the world.

Tracklisting:

CD1 & 2LP: O2 Apollo Manchester 03/11/22:

"I Feel Alright"

"You Take My Money"

"Help"

"Born To Kill"

"Stretcher Case"

"Feel The Pain"

"I Fall"

"Fan Club"

"Alone"

"Fish"

"1 Of The 2"

"Problem Child"

"Neat Neat Neat"

"Stab Yor Back"

"Sick Of Being Sick"

"See Her Tonite"

"You Know"

"New Rose"

"Pills"

"The Last Time"

"So Messed Up"

CD2: O2 Academy Birmingham 05/11/22:

"I Feel Alright"

"You Take My Money"

"Help"

"Born To Kill"

"Stretcher Case"

"Feel The Pain"

"I Fall"

"Fan Club"

"Alone"

"Fish"

"1 Of The 2"

"Problem Child"

"Neat Neat Neat"

"Stab Yor Back"

"Sick Of Being Sick"

"See Her Tonite"

"You Know"

"So Messed Up"

"New Rose"

"Pills"

"The Last Time"