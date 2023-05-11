THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON Reveal Second Original Song “New Horizons” Feat. ELUVEITIE's Fabienne Erni; Music Video

Modern metal quartet, The Dark Side Of The Moon, have revealed the second original song of their catalog to date, the beautiful “New Horizons”, just in time for the release of their enchanting debut album, Metamorphosis, out tomorrow, May 12. In addition, the track release aligns with the band’s first live show ever, supporting Feuerschwanz and Warkings.

The Dark Side Of The Moon have already received impressive attention during their short existence, with the music video for the band’s first ever original song, “The Gates Of Time”, racking up 500k views on YouTube to date, and the cover of Game Of Thrones track “Jenny Of Oldstones”, as well as Lord of the Rings soundtrack song “May It Be”, gaining more than a million streams and video views combined.

On “New Horizons”, the four-piece consisting of highly skilled musicians from Feuerschwanz, Amaranthe and Ad Infinitum are joined by Fabienne Erni of Eluveitie. The phenomenal voices of Melissa Bonny and Fabienne Erni compliment each other, and the spectacular performance music video leads the listener into a dreamy fantasy world.



The Dark Side Of The Moon on “New Horizons”: “Finally, the time has come, we are about to release our debut album! And to celebrate this, there is a new video.. It's the second self-written song you'll hear from us, and as a guest we have the fantastic Fabienne Erni from Eluveitie - a very special honor for us!”

The Dark Side Of The Moon started with a bet between Ad Infinitum singer Melissa Bonny and Hans Platz, the guitarist of Feuerschwanz. Whoever lost owed the other a "dare". Hans won and challenged Melissa to record a metal version of their latest released single "Jenny Of Oldstones", and the rest is history!

Exploring the fantastical lives of famous pop culture heroes since their childhood, the multitalented musicians transform soundtracks of worldwide known movies, TV shows and video games into powerful metal tracks on the debut album Metamorphosis. The Dark Side Of The Moon don’t limit themselves to cover versions, but also include their own songs dedicated to their favorite warriors. Marching into the great worlds of The Lord of the Rings, the band paints the Grammy-nominated soundtrack "May It Be", featuring Charlotte Wessels (ex-Delain), in a new light, while the mystic song "Misty Mountains" (feat. Evergrey’s Tom S. Englund) of The Hobbit film trilogy underlines the tragic story through melodic folk vocal lines and rousing guitar riff choirs.

Like the seven untamed seas, the melodies appear in energetic and rousing waves, while others head towards the shore in an exciting, elegant and soulful rhythm. Exploring the untouched sides of these multifaceted selected songs, the multinational band shifts the world famous soundscapes into new adventures, taking listeners back to forgotten times. Just like the moon, every song has an unexplored side, now discovered by The Dark Side Of The Moon.

Metamorphosis will be available in the following formats:

- 1-CD Digisleeve in Cloth Bag (incl. Pendant, Leather Cord & Keyring , Patch, Signed Card) - limited to 300 copies worldwide (Napalm Records shop exclusive)

- 1-LP Gatefold (black)

- Shirt " Metamorphosis" + Digisleeve

- 1-CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Legends Never Die"

"The Gates Of Time"

"Misty Mountains" (feat. Tom S. Englund)

"Double Trouble / Lumos! (Hedwig's Theme)" (feat. Rusanda Panfili)

"First Light" (feat. Rusanda Panfili)

"New Horizons" (feat. Fabienne Erni)

"The Wolven Storm (Priscilla’s Song)"

"May It Be" (feat. Charlotte Wessels)

"If I Had A Heart"

"The Hanging Tree"

"Jenny of Oldstones"

"Legends Never Die" video:

"The Gates Of Time" video:

"Double Trouble" video:

"Jenny of Oldstones" video:

"May It Be" video:

The Dark Side Of The Moon are:

Melissa Bonny - vocals

Hans Platz - guitars

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Jenny Diehl - harp

(Photo - Nat Enemede)