THE DARKNESS Frontman JUSTIN HAWKINS Weighs In On DEVIN TOWNSEND's "PowerNerd" - "The Hardest Working Man In Music" (Video)
January 20, 2025, an hour ago
In the clip below, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins weighs in on the title track from Devin Townsend's latest album, PowerNerd:
"I've often heard the name Devin Townsend mentioned - but mainly by musicians I know. The man is prolific and a legend in the industry. So I've gone back to the title track of his last album - PowerNerd - to find out more; it's the tiny tip of a very big iceberg."
PowerNerd is available on several different formats, including a Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook (featuring the album, bonus tracks and Devin’s first ever Dolby Atmos mix), Limited 2CD Digipak in O-card, Standard CD, Gatefold LP & Digital Album. Order here
The album’s artwork was created by longtime collaborator Travis Smith.
PowerNerd tracklisting:
"PowerNerd"
"Falling Apart"
"Knuckledragger"
"Gratitude"
"Dreams Of Light"
"Ubelia"
"Jainism"
"Younger Lover"
"Glacier"
"Goodbye"
"Ruby Quaker"
"Gratitude" video:
"Jainism" video:
"PowerNerd" video:
PowerNerd lineup:
Devin Townsend - Vocals, Guitars, Synths, Bass and Computer
Darby Todd - Drums
Diego Tejeida - Keyboards, Synths
Mike Keneally - Additional Keyboards
Jean Savoie - Additional Bass
Aman Khosla - Additional Vocals
Tanya Ghosh - Additional Vocals
Jamey Jasta - Additional Vocals