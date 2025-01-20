THE DARKNESS Frontman JUSTIN HAWKINS Weighs In On DEVIN TOWNSEND's "PowerNerd" - "The Hardest Working Man In Music" (Video)

In the clip below, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins weighs in on the title track from Devin Townsend's latest album, PowerNerd:

"I've often heard the name Devin Townsend mentioned - but mainly by musicians I know. The man is prolific and a legend in the industry. So I've gone back to the title track of his last album - PowerNerd - to find out more; it's the tiny tip of a very big iceberg."

PowerNerd is available on several different formats, including a Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook (featuring the album, bonus tracks and Devin’s first ever Dolby Atmos mix), Limited 2CD Digipak in O-card, Standard CD, Gatefold LP & Digital Album. Order here

The album’s artwork was created by longtime collaborator Travis Smith.

PowerNerd tracklisting:

"PowerNerd"

"Falling Apart"

"Knuckledragger"

"Gratitude"

"Dreams Of Light"

"Ubelia"

"Jainism"

"Younger Lover"

"Glacier"

"Goodbye"

"Ruby Quaker"

"Gratitude" video:

"Jainism" video:

"PowerNerd" video:

PowerNerd lineup:

Devin Townsend - Vocals, Guitars, Synths, Bass and Computer

Darby Todd - Drums

Diego Tejeida - Keyboards, Synths

Mike Keneally - Additional Keyboards

Jean Savoie - Additional Bass

Aman Khosla - Additional Vocals

Tanya Ghosh - Additional Vocals

Jamey Jasta - Additional Vocals