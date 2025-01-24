THE DARKNESS Launch "Rock And Roll Party Cowboy" Single And Visualizer; "Welcome To The Darkness" Documentary Available In The US In April

Multi-platinum, award-winning UK rock band The Darkness - singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain, drummer Rufus Taylor - have released their brand new single, “Rock And Roll Party Cowboy”, the opening track of their forthcoming album, Dreams On Toast, out March 28 via Cooking Vinyl. Pre-order the album here.

The Darkness go hell for leather on the new single, channeling the sounds of hard rock legends such as ZZ Top, Motörhead and Judas Priest with searing solos, hell-raising vocals and a fist-pumpin’ rhythm section to create a tongue-in-cheek reflection on the hedonistic, macho music scene of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Stream/download “Rock And Roll Party Cowboy” here, and find a visualizer below.

Regarding the single, frontman Justin Hawkins says, “People recognise me as astronaut pirate movie star cool and that’s obviously accurate. What they may have overlooked though, is that I am also ROCK AND ROLL PARTY COWBOY cool… which is a good 15 percent cooler!!! I think you’ll recognise that in the first listen."

“Rock And Roll Party Cowboy” is the third single to be taken from the forthcoming magnum opus Dreams On Toast. It follows the self-deprecating glam punk rock of “I Hate Myself” and jaunty pop genius of ”The Longest Kiss” - showcasing the diversity and brilliance of the band’s eighth studio album.

Produced by Dan Hawkins at Hawkland Studios in Sussex, England, Dreams On Toast flawlessly captures The Darkness at their peak, celebrating their influences and strengthening their sound, while also embarking on avenues never before heard from the band. It’s an indisputably grand display from the inspired and passionate quartet. Dreams On Toast finds Justin, Dan, Frankie and Rufus continuing to push boundaries. Over two decades deep into their multi-platinum, award-winning career, they offer up unexpected surprises to bedazzle and amaze fans once again in 2025.

Dreams On Toast album artwork designed by Grammy-nominated artist Perry Shall.

Dreams On Toast tracklisting:

"Rock And Roll Party Cowboy"

"I Hate Myself"

"Hot On My Tail"

"Mortal Dread"

"Don’t Need Sunshine"

"The Longest Kiss"

"The Battle For Gadget Land"

"Cold Hearted Woman"

"Walking Through Fire"

"Weekend In Rome"

"I Hate Myself" video:

"The Longest Kiss" video:

“Welcome To The Darkness,” the epic documentary directed by famed photographer Simon Emmett, will be available for the first time in the US on April 15th. The film originally released November 2023 in the UK, follows The Darkness from before their wildly successful monster debut album Permission To Land in 2003 throughout the majestic highs and massive lows over the years, to beyond 2017’s Pinewood Smile.

Pre-order the Blu-ray here or pre-order the digital version here to experience the band’s incredible saga.

(Photo - Simon Emmett)