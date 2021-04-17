THE DAY OF THE BEAST Sign To Prosthetic Records, Stream New Single "Disturbing Roars At Twilight"

Prosthetic Records has announced the signing of The Day Of The Beast, and unveiled the release of the band's upcoming fourth full length album, Indisputably Carnivorous, due for release on June 18. The album is blackened riff-heavy death metal at its most extreme - and it’s here to sour your summer. Accompanying the album announcement, The Day Of The Beast have also released the lead single "Disturbing Roars At Twilight".

Speaking on the signing announcement, the band comments: "We’ve always had much respect for Prosthetic Records and the impact they’ve had in the world of extreme metal. We’re incredibly honored and proud to be part of the roster!"

On the single release, the band adds: "This is one of the faster, more melodic tracks on the record. Lyrically, the song is themed around the Lovecraft short horror story 'The Haunter Of The Dark'."

Dripping with pure aggression and channelling evil through all inputs, Indisputably Carnivorous is the soundtrack to every raging nightmare brought to life. Shining a light on the darkest, filthiest corners of the human psyche by way of apocalyptic, horror-inspired storytelling - The Day Of The Beast have created a monster. Each track revolves around its own specific tale or theme, with inspiration coming from the likes of Clive Barker, Bram Stoker, and Lovecraft. The album name is taken from the Graham Masterson novel The Wells Of Hell, and the title track is primarily based on that book.

Recorded August - October 2020, in Hampton Roads, Virginia with the band overseeing all elements of recording the meat of the album themselves, they then enlisted Tony Petrocelly of Trepan Studios to track vocals. The album was mixed and mastered by Zach Ohren at Castle Ultimate Studios. Taking control of production themselves allowed the band - which features Steve Redmond from fellow Prosthetic signees, Foretoken - to set their own pace - they took the time to look back over past output, cherry-picking the elements they rated the most and bringing them together in one cohesive rager of an album. The result is a whiplash inducing thrash-via-death metal record; celebrating the legacy of the genre whilst adding their own indisputably blood-thirsty, indisputably abominable, indisputably carnivorous spin on it.

Indisputably Carnivorous is due for release via Prosthetic Records on June 18, 2021. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Corruptor Infestor"

"Disturbing Roars At Twilight"

"Indisputably Carnivorous"

"Enter The Witch House"

"Annihilation Prayer"

"Venomous Procession"

"On Top Many Layers Of Horror"

"Black Forms Materialize"

"Judas In Hell Be Proud"

"On Wyverns Wings To Oblivion"

The Day Of The Beast is:

Justin Shaw - bass

Jeremy Bradley - drums

Steve Redmond - guitars

Bobby Phippins - guitars

Steve Harris - vocals

(Photo credit: Chris Joao)