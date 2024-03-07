THE DEAD DAISIES Begin Recording Their New Album Next Week

"We had a blast writing with Marti a few weeks ago," begins an update from The Dead Daisies. "Kickin' off next week we’re heading back to the studios in Nashville to start recording the next Daisies rock masterpiece. We’ll be sending updates from the studio so stay tuned!"

The aforementioned Marti is none other than highly acclaimed producer / songwriter Marti Frederiksen, who in addition to collaborating previously with The Dead Daisies, has worked with Aerosmith, Buckcherry, Ozzy Osbourne, and Mötley Crüe to name but a few.

The as yet untitled full-length from The Dead Daisies will be their seventh studio album.

Last month, The Dead Daisies released the following video, stating, "Touring in 2023 was a blast with dates in the US, Canada, Japan and two trips to Europe. After the big speed hump called 'the pandemic' we did notice that many aspects of touring are still recovering so, we thought we’d throw this little video together to give you guys a bit of an insight… No what matter though, its always about playing great music and you, the fans … thank you for the continued support. Peace & Love."