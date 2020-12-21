THE DEAD DAISIES' DOUG ALDRICH - "Choosing Guitars With Doug"; Video

December 21, 2020, 41 minutes ago

The Dead Daisies guitarist, Doug Aldrich, is the focus of a new video from the band, entitled "Choosing Guitars With Doug". Watch below:

The Dead Daisies will release their new album, Holy Ground, on January 22. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"
"Like No Other (Bassline)"
"Come Alive"
"Bustle And Flow"
"My Fate"
"Chosen And Justified"
"Saving Grace"
"Unspoken"
"30 Days In The Hole"
"Righteous Days"
"Far Away"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" video:

“Bustle And Flow” video:



