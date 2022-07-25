THE DEAD DAISIES Frontman GLENN HUGHES Tests Positive For COVID; Upcoming Shows To Feature DINO JELUSICK On Vocals

The Dead Daisies have checked in with the following update:

"We're sad to have to announce that the dreaded virus has hit the camp again with Glenn Hughes testing positive and unfortunately unable to continue. He's doing OK, and please join us in wishing him a speedy recovery.

In the spirit of The Dead Daisies, 'The Show Must Go On'. As Yogi filled in for David when he was crook, we're forging forward with Yogi playing bass and Dino Jelusick (Whitesnake) joining us on vocals for the rest of these shows.

We know some of you are coming to see Glenn but we hope you will still come out, rock with us and have a great time. Too many bands find it easy to just cancel but we're determined to keep playing for you guys ... rain, hail, heat or virus.

If you do want to give it a miss, we're in the process of speaking with the promoters to work something out .. we'll keep you posted.

Look forward to seeing you at these remaining shows."

The band's remaining European tour schedule is as follows:

July

26 - Vienne, France - Theatre Antique (special guest for Judas Priest)

27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

28 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

30 - Halle (Saale), Germany - Peißnitzinsel (special guest for Judas Priest)

31 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Arena (special guest for Judas Priest)

August

2 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena (special guest for Judas Priest)

5 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time To Rock Festival

The Dead Daisies are set to release their sixth studio album, Radiance, on September 30. Radiance is ten tracks of pure unadulterated brilliant rock. The power of Doug Aldrich and David Lowy’s dual guitars provide a wall of sonic nectar. Front man Glenn Hughes rock solid bass grooves and unmatched vocal intensity, still among the greatest rock singers of all time and the matrix of Brian Tichy’s drums set the engine room on fire!

Radiating heat, Radiance takes you on an exhilarating ride. The first singles off the album, "Radiance" and "Shine On" went straight to air on radio across the globe, were added to digital playlists and received with open arms by tens of thousands of fans and audiences on their EU Summer Tour when played live.

“The new album Radiance is our 2nd album with Ben Grosse producing from top to bottom. We had a great time composing and recording the record and I’m very excited for you all to hear what we put together. Definitely a heavy album but with some cool twists and turns! Hope you all like it.” - Doug Aldrich

Radiance is the second instalment The Daisies have recorded with esteemed producer Ben Grosse at the helm, recorded at The Mix Room in North Hollywood California. All the songs on Radiance are written by David Lowy, Doug Aldrich and Glenn Hughes. Hard-hitting drummer Brian Tichy returned to The Daisies in early 2022 to lay down the drums on Radiance.

“I am very much looking forward to the release of Radiance, the newest LP from The Dead Daisies! It was great to start off being back in the band by getting together with Doug, Glenn, David, and producer Ben Grosse at his studio dialling in the songs that make up Radiance. It was a very smooth, organized process of jamming with the guys getting all drum grooves and parts just right! The final result is another slab of butt-kicking rock! The guys all brought their A-Game and a tight, powerful record was created! I’m looking forward to everyone hearing it and playing more of these songs live in the near future!” - Brian Tichy

Radiance will be available as a Digipak CD with sticker, Gatefold black vinyl with printed inner sleeves and digitally from September 30. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Face Your Fear"

"Hypnotize Yourself"

"Shine On"

"Radiance"

"Born To Fly"

"Kiss The Sun"

"Courageous"

"Cascade"

"Not Human"

"Roll On"

"Shine On" video:

"Radiance" video:

US fall tour dates:

September

7 - Vineland, NJ - The Landis Theater

10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

11 - Fall Church, VA - State Theatre

14 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Vermont Hollywood

21 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

23 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile